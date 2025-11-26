5 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Actually Worth Considering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black Friday is upon us once again, and that means there are discounted electronics coming out of the proverbial woodwork. Black Friday is a great opportunity to invest in what may usually be a prohibitively expensive device, such as a personal laptop. If you're in the market for a laptop for school, work, or personal use, Amazon is offering steep discounts on multiple models from the major brands like Apple, HP, and Dell.

During Amazon's Black Friday sale from November 20 to November 28, you can find some of the newest laptops from the most prominent brands for hundreds of dollars off of their usual prices. If sticker shock has stopped you in your tracks while shopping for a new laptop, this will be one of the best times this year to take the plunge and save a bunch of money in the process.

All of the laptops we've selected have discounts of at least 25% off, as well as user ratings of 4 out of 5 stars based on at least 750 user reviews. With that in mind, you know you're getting a quality device at a substantially better price.