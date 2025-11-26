5 Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Actually Worth Considering
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Black Friday is upon us once again, and that means there are discounted electronics coming out of the proverbial woodwork. Black Friday is a great opportunity to invest in what may usually be a prohibitively expensive device, such as a personal laptop. If you're in the market for a laptop for school, work, or personal use, Amazon is offering steep discounts on multiple models from the major brands like Apple, HP, and Dell.
During Amazon's Black Friday sale from November 20 to November 28, you can find some of the newest laptops from the most prominent brands for hundreds of dollars off of their usual prices. If sticker shock has stopped you in your tracks while shopping for a new laptop, this will be one of the best times this year to take the plunge and save a bunch of money in the process.
All of the laptops we've selected have discounts of at least 25% off, as well as user ratings of 4 out of 5 stars based on at least 750 user reviews. With that in mind, you know you're getting a quality device at a substantially better price.
2025 Apple MacBook Air
As one of the foremost electronics brands in the world, Apple products do tend to be a bit on the pricey side, but that just means Black Friday is an even bigger opportunity for Apple fans. For instance, if you were looking to get one of the newest laptop models Apple has to offer, you can pick up the 2025 Apple MacBook Air on Amazon for 25% off its usual price at $749.
This particular model of MacBook has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage via an onboard SSD — a good, lightweight option for work, school, or casual browsing. It's no pushover, though, as it's equipped with Apple's proprietary M4 chip, packing power and performance into an incredibly thin, small package. It's good for 18 hours of continuous usage on a full battery, and has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display for sharp contrast and bright colors. It also comes equipped with a discrete suite of cameras and microphones for calls and chatting, including a 12MP Center Stage camera, three mics, and four spatial audio speakers.
At the time of writing, the 2025 Apple MacBook Air is the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Traditional Laptop Computers category. It's got a score to match, with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating based on 4,034 user reviews. One user called it a lightweight powerhouse, praising its combo of portability and performance, while another was surprised at how easy the screen is to see despite its relatively small size.
HP 15.6-inch HD Touchscreen Laptop
The ways in which we interface with our devices are constantly evolving. Where a mouse and keyboard were previously your only options, you can now touch, drag, and pinch on a laptop screen just like on a phone or tablet. If you're interested in a touchscreen laptop, you can get the HP HD Touchscreen Laptop on Amazon for 37% off its usual price at $229.99.
This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an onboard SSD with 128GB of storage. These components, alongside AMD's integrated Radeon graphics tech, work together to provide consistent performance for entertainment like videos and games. Of course, the big draw is the 1366 x 768 HD anti-glare touchscreen. You can pinch, tap, and swipe on this screen just like a tablet for easy navigation, though you can also use the integrated trackpad and keyboard if you'd prefer to keep things traditional.
807 Amazon users have given this HP laptop a cumulative score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. One user likes the ease of navigation and use that comes with the touchscreen, as well as its sleek appearance and strong battery. Another user had similar praises, though they noted that they may need to get some additional external storage for their needs.
Dell 15 Vostro Laptop
As we said, an everyday-use laptop doesn't need to be the most advanced thing on the face of the Earth. At the same time, if you don't mind shelling out for it, it certainly never hurts to have a little extra muscle under a laptop's proverbial hood, just so you're not waiting around for pages to load. For a laptop with a little extra gas in the tank, there's the Dell 15 Vostro Laptop, available on Amazon for 33% off its retail price at $599.99.
This laptop is designed more for those who need to keep their full work setup with them when they're on the move. It's loaded with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and most interestingly, 1TB of SSD storage, more than enough to store all the assorted files, photos, and other miscellany you'd ever need to carry around with you. With a 15.6" FHD anti-glare screen, you can set up shop just about anywhere, indoors or outdoors, without worrying about annoying light glares getting in the way of your work and entertainment.
The Dell 15 Vostro Laptop is marked as an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing, and has a 4.6 out of 5 star user score based on 1,859 reviews. One user called it a versatile and powerful machine, able to handle multitasking, video calls, and even their video games.
2024 Microsoft Surface
While your primary interaction with Microsoft on a PC may be through Windows, the massive computer brand also makes its own PCs in various shapes and sizes, laptops included. If you want to invest further into the Microsoft ecosystem, you can get a 2024 Microsoft Surface laptop on Amazon for 38% off its usual price at $749.99.
The 2024 Microsoft Surface is equipped with a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, plus 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. The laptop is designed to be discrete and portable, weighing a little less than three pounds and measuring 13.8 inches across. With that portability comes a healthy 20 hours of use on a full battery charge, so you can take it out and put it away multiple times throughout your day without needing to go hunting for an outlet. Its display is also a touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, so you can quickly and easily poke and drag without lag or distortion.
The 2024 Microsoft Surface laptop is marked as an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing, and 808 users have collectively given it a 4.3 out of 5 star rating. One user called it a proper competitor to the MacBook Air, offering comparable performance in a smaller, sleeker package. Another user had similar praises for the aluminum body, as well as the long-lasting battery.
Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop
Finally, if you're interested in diving into the world of gaming laptops, one of the best deals you're going to find on Amazon this Black Friday is the Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop. Typically priced at $1,249.99, you can take one home for $899.99 during Amazon's sale. That's the cheapest it's ever been, and there's no telling when it will be this cheap again.
While it's the priciest of the laptops we've chosen here, it's also among the most powerful. This Alienware laptop features a 16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display, Intel Core 7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. That's plenty to tackle just about any game you can throw at it, though you might have turn the graphics down a smidge.
We're breaking one of our rules here, as the relatively new Alienware 16 Aurora only has 66 reviews at the time of writing, but those reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. The laptop also features an Amazon's Choice badge, which is a notable feat for such a new release. Beyond that, early adopters say it's a good value for the money with a sleek display.
How we chose these deals
A big part of the equation when it comes to bargain hunting, especially for electronics, is ensuring that you're actually getting quality products. It wouldn't be much of a bargain if you got a discount laptop, only for it to arrive bricked. To back up the preceding laptop deals, we focused on products available on Amazon with at least a 25% discount for Black Friday, as well as a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars. Additionally, to ensure those high scores were properly weighted, we focused further on products with scores based on at least 750 user reviews.