Apple Announces Black Friday 2025 Shopping Event: Here Are All The Deals
The biggest shopping event of the year is one week away, but you don't have to wait for Black Friday, as retailers like Amazon already offer early deals — giving you access to the best tech gifts for every budget. However, Apple is quite different from other retailers when it comes to Black Friday deals. The company runs its own Black Friday promos every year, but the deals aren't available online before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Apple's 2025 shopping event starts on November 28 and lasts through December 1. Unlike other retailers that offer significant discounts on some of the most coveted tech products of the year, Apple doesn't slash prices.
Instead, the company bundles Apple gift cards of different values with select products you might buy online and in stores during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Also, Apple only offers gift cards for specific products — excluding the most recent iPhones. You won't get gift cards for buying an iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro, unfortunately. You'll want to check with electronics retailers and carriers for deals on the iPhone 17 series. The same goes for other products Apple launched this year, including the M5 iPad Pro, the M5 MacBook Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3.
Apple's Black Friday 2025 deals
Apple gift cards can still be considered discounts, though you'll be forced to make another purchase in the future to use them. Here are the products, along with the corresponding gift cards you'll receive when you purchase them:
- $250 Apple Gift Card: MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 Pro), MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 Max), MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro), MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Max)
- $200 Apple Gift Card: MacBook Air 15-inch
- $175 Apple Gift Card: MacBook Air 13-inch
- $150 Apple Gift Card: iMac
- $100 Apple Gift Card: Mac mini
- $100 Apple Gift Card: iPad Air 11-inch, iPad Air 13-inch
- $75 Apple Gift Card: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, AirPods Max
- $50 Apple Gift Card: iPhone 16e, iPad (A16), iPad mini, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, HomePod, Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, Powerbeats Pro 2
- $25 Apple Gift Card: AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple TV 4K, Beats Pill, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16), Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 11-inch, Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 13-inch, Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple gift card values above are for the U.S. market, but Apple's Black Friday 2025 shopping event will also be available in several other markets.