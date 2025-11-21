Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best Tech Gifts For Every Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The holiday season is here, and it's a good time to grab some items you want to give to your friends and family. When you're on the hunt for the perfect tech gift, it can be difficult to know what to get someone, especially when you're on a budget. Thankfully, there are multiple items you could pick out on Amazon that anyone would love to find in their stocking this year. You may also want to check out the tech gifts we recommend for people who already have everything.

This year, we've gone through Amazon to find the best tech gifts you can get someone as a gift for 2025. These are not huge items, but they're perfect for anyone who wants to open a new gadget during the holidays or for those who regularly use tech. None of these items is above $100, so you'll be able to stay within a reasonable budget regardless of how much you're willing to spend on someone. They also have generally positive reviews from other customers who purchased them. We'll share a more detailed methodology on why we picked these items at the end. For the 2025 Holiday Gift Guide, these are the 10 best tech gifts for every budget.