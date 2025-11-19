10 Essential USB Gadgets For Frequent Flyers
There are ways to make flying a comfortable adventure, no matter how often you do it. One of the best ways to make your travel experience more enjoyable is to bring certain gadgets with you that help the time pass quickly, add entertainment value, or allow you to get some work done en route. There are multiple things you could bring with you on a flight, but some are far more valuable and must-have devices that can fit in your bag. A gadget that uses a USB port allows for charging on many aircraft where there are ports available, in addition to compatibility with smartphones and tablets.
We scoured Amazon to track some of the most valuable and unique gadgets that you could bring with you on a flight. All utilize a USB port. Some of these devices are great to use while you're in the air, although others are more beneficial when stuck in an airport or waiting for a connecting flight. Even for frequent travelers, it's always good to review what the TSA allows travelers to bring with them when it comes to electronics, as these regulations can change. Each of the products on this list has at least a 4.0-star rating on Amazon and an overall positive critical reputation. We've examined five travel gadgets frequent flyers swear by. Here are 10 essential USB gadgets for the jet-setter.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
When you want to tune out the disruptive sounds of your flight, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are a reliable choice that you can bring with you, allowing you to focus on your in-flight entertainment. These over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones are a good way to block out the world for a while. These sync with any of your Bluetooth devices, and you can charge them through a USB cable. You can purchase these headphones, which boast a 4.5-star rating based on over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, for $199, a significant discount at the time of writing. They are available in various colors to suit your personal preference. These are some of the best Bose wireless headphones you can get, especially on a discount.
Customers who have reviewed these Bose headphones confirm that the noise cancellation feature works well, with some reporting that they were able to enjoy a 14-hour flight with no disruptions. Several customer reviews detail that these headphones are comfortable enough to leave on for extended periods, making them ideal for all types of flights. Along with comfort, the battery life is a highlight for many, as they don't feel like it stops working mid-flight. Bose claims a 24-hour battery life on a single charge, though it's unclear if that accounts for continuous use. They also promise a 15-minute USB-C quick charge for 2.5 additional hours. Customer reviews confirm that the battery charges quickly. The reviews also highlight that the headphone's overall sound quality is clear and precise, with a robust bass that adds depth. When they're not taking flights, customers also recommend using them around the house.
Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
Traveling for a flight means you might spend a reasonable amount of time waiting around at an airport. You can take the Epicka Universal Travel Adapter with you to remove the worry of having to locate an outlet that works for any of your plugs or your USB cables, especially when you arrive at a hotel. The plugs on the back are compatible with over 200 countries worldwide and allow you to charge using any of the four USB-A ports, the USB-C port, or the AC socket, with a capacity of six devices. You can purchase it from Amazon for $22.99, where it has a 4.7-star rating and over 17,000 reviews.
Customers praise the travel adapter for its ease of use. There are small notches on the side that you slide to swap between the type of outlet you need to use, from all type C family sockets, to type A, B, I, and G. Those who use it also find that it quickly charges multiple devices at once, including smartphones, tablets, and a GoPro. This outlet adapter is primarily for charging your smartphones, laptops, or smaller electronic devices, not high-power appliances such as hair dryers or curling irons. and it does not function as a voltage converter.
Kobo Libra Colour
The Kobo Libra Colour is a lightweight eReader you can bring with you on a flight when you need to read through a document before an upcoming meeting, or want to enjoy your favorite book to pass the time. It features a 7-inch screen that displays full-color pages, ideal for anyone who wants to read through graphic novels or enjoy illustrations with their books. It has up to 32GB of storage, capable of holding 24,000 eBooks or 150 audiobooks. You can purchase it from Amazon for $229.99, where it garnered a 4.5-star rating across nearly 1,000 reviews.
One of the more charming features of the Kobo is the ability to change the font size, font type, and line spacing in various ways, giving you control over how you want to read any text. Customers also praise that the buttons on the tablet's side make it easy to turn pages whenever they only have one hand free to hold it. The design of the tablet also makes it easy to hold in place, and it weighs under 7 ounces. Given the light weight, it's a simple travel companion on a flight where you need to think carefully about what you bring with you. You can also expect the battery to last for a reasonable amount of time, potentially requiring charging once a week, on 3 hours of daily use.
LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle
When you want to be as careful as possible with the type of water you drink, the LARQ Self-Cleaning Water Bottle helps protect you at every airport. It also saves you money by eliminating the need to purchase plastic water bottles at every opportunity. You can get it for $99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.2-star rating with over 3,000 reviews. You can purchase the traditional 17-ounce version or opt for the 25-ounce model for $109. Both products come in several colors.
How this self-cleaning steel bottle works is you click the button on the top, wait a minute, and all the water inside is safe for you to drink. There's a built-in UV-C LED that breaks down the bacteria found in water. The bottle also automatically reactivates this UV light every two hours without requiring any user interaction. The make of the steel keeps the liquid insulated, maintaining a consistently cool or hot temperature for a full day. Customers who use it say that their water tastes better and the overall quality is better. The UV light of the steel water bottle has a rechargeable battery that you use a USB charger to keep it going.
Silicone USB Waterproof Keyboard
Keyboards are helpful gadgets to attach to your tablets and bring with you on long flights to pass the time or get work done while you're in the air. The drawback to keyboards is their size, making them difficult to pack and annoying to carry around. The Sungwoo Foldable Silicone Keyboard changes up the formula with a malleable keyboard capable of rolling up into a small tube as if it were a tablecloth. When you roll it out, it becomes a full keyboard, ready to hook up to any device using a USB cable. You can get it on Amazon for $19.99, where it has a 4.0-star rating with 1,599 reviews.
The silicone of the Sungwoo keyboard makes it lightweight to carry on the go. Unfurled, it measures 17.5 inches in length and 5.5 inches in width, comparable to a standard keyboard. Customer reviews share that the silicone keys are highly responsive. Because you want to bring it with you when traveling, it's dustproof and waterproof, which several customer reviews have confirmed. It's durable, capable of withstanding bumpy travel, and won't take up too much room in your precious carry-on luggage limit.
Anker Portable Power Bank
On a flight that doesn't have an outlet, or can't find one in an airport? The Anker Portable Power Bank can charge your devices before a long flight, keeping you connected and entertained throughout an extended trip. Its 25,000 mAh allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously, such as your smartphone, tablet, and a laptop, as it comes with four USB cables. You can get it for $119.99 on Amazon in black or white, where it has a 4.6-star rating and nearly 5,000 reviews.
The reviews for the Anker Portable Power Bank praise how quickly it charges up their devices. When the power bank needs energy itself, customers report that the device recharges relatively quickly. The front screen displays the amount of power you have left, along with additional information such as battery temperature, performance level, and the number of charging cycles completed. Although it can fit into a backpack or carry-on bag, it weighs 1.3 pounds with dimensions of 6x2x2 inches, so it's not the lightest travel accessory in the world. However, for the amount of power you get, many say it's worth it, and it also comes in handy on the ground, especially when outlets may not always be readily available. A power bank is a lifesaver when you're trying to remain productive on a work trip or explore a strange city.
Solis Lite Mobile Hotspot
A reliable and fast internet connection can be a tricky thing to find when you're navigating an airport. To ensure you always have a way to get online without any trouble, bring the Solis Lite with you, a mobile 4G hotspot that you can carry in your pocket. It functions with various carriers, making it easy to remain online whenever you enter a new country. The Solis also works with up to 10 devices, allowing you to use your smartphone and laptop, or keep everyone in your family and friends online when waiting to board a flight. You can purchase it on Amazon for $154.99, which has a 4-star rating based on almost 3,000 reviews. There is also an upgraded 5G pro model, which costs $359.
The Solis is extremely portable at 5.5 inches long and 4.5 inches wide. You can keep it in your pocket, ready to use at any moment while traveling. Customers praise how easy it is to use and how quickly it is to sync their devices to use it. The data from the Solis is fast and reliable, especially if it detects a cell tower nearby that can help boost the device. It also stores power that you can provide to your smartphone, acting as an emergency power bank if you have no other options.
Panasonic Travel Shaver
Looking tired after a long flight is a common occurrence for anyone, especially in the middle of a busy trip. A good way to make sure you're always looking sharp is to bring the Panasonic Travel Shaver, ready to give yourself a quick trim before taking off or after you land. This compact razor works on wet or dry skin and comes with a travel top to keep the blades safely contained inside your bag. You can also charge it using a USB-C charging port. You can get it on Amazon in white or violet for $104.99, where it has a 4.3-star rating with over 400 reviews.
Customers who have purchased and used this razor praise its ease of use and cleanliness during trips. Its compact size makes the razor easy to stow. Despite it being travel-sized, the battery should last several weeks before you need to charge it again. Many reviewers detail that they did not receive red or irritated skin after using it, which can be a common issue with razors. It won't replace the razor you use at home, and it is marketed toward women, but it's a handy travel solution for cleaning when there's no time or the complete shaving kit is weighing you down.
Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is a compact and portable console that you can use while in your seat during a flight. It measures 10.7 inches wide by 4.5 inches tall with a thickness of .55 inches. It features an 8-inch LCD touch screen in the middle and Nintendo's expansive network of games and properties.
You can operate the Switch 2 in your hands like a tablet, or you can flip out the built-in stand to rest it on the in-flight tray table, with the controllers extending out on either side. If you're an owner of the first Nintendo Switch, all games on your profile can transfer over to this new console. Customers who have picked up the Switch 2 praise how much of an upgrade it is from the original, particularly in terms of graphics, framerate, and overall performance across all compatible games. Given how much of an upgrade it is, numerous reviews are pointing out how much value there is in going with this version.
For hardcore gamers, this is the way to scratch that itch whether you're waiting for your boarding call, relaxing at the hotel after a presentation, or unwinding after a day on the move. And, of course, the Switch 2 is a great way to relax on a flight for a bit. For new owners, it's a good idea to go through your Switch 2 settings to get the best experience possible while playing. It's available on Amazon for $449, where over 1,500 reviews average a 4.6-star rating from owners.
TheraGun Mini
It's common that being stuck in a cramped seat on a flight can make your muscles stiff and sore. A good way to help ease this growing tension is to bring a TheraGun Mini along. It's a handheld massage gun that applies percussive massage therapy to your body, featuring three adjustable speeds and a compact handheld design. It rolls the tense muscles building up anywhere on your body. You can get it on Amazon for $219 in black or desert rose. It has a 4.7-star rating, based on over 5,200 reviews.
The TheraGun Mini is compact and easy to fit into a carry-on, where you can bring it out to use mid-flight, as it's one of our top picks for items that fit in a carry-on bag. The Therabody application from your smartphone helps find the best techniques provided by trained professionals. Customers who have shared their reviews praise the effectiveness of this device, especially its portability. It's small enough to focus on specific nerves and muscle groups. Being cramped into an airplane for hours or hiking all day can bring out the old aches and pains, and the Theragun aims to relieve that. The reviews for the battery life indicate that it lasts for extended periods, but when it does need a charge, you simply need to use a USB port to get it ready.
Methodology
When looking for devices to feature on our list, we focused on ones that could be used during longer flights or to have in preparation for them. All devices on this list are capable of being charged through a USB cable or can provide a charge for devices that require one, such as the Anker Power Bank and the Universal Travel Adapter.
After selecting these items for our list, we examined the user reviews and their experiences with these gadgets. We sought users who shared opinions on the effectiveness, convenience, and portability of the product. Each gadget was required to operate via USB and fit inside a standard carry-on bag. Battery life was meaningful, as not every flight has readily available outlets or ways to charge devices that need to be recharged. The prices of these gadgets were included in each breakdown, but they were not a significant factor in determining whether a product would appear on this list. All items also have a minimum rating of 4.0 stars on Amazon.