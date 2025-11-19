10 Essential USB Gadgets For Frequent Flyers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are ways to make flying a comfortable adventure, no matter how often you do it. One of the best ways to make your travel experience more enjoyable is to bring certain gadgets with you that help the time pass quickly, add entertainment value, or allow you to get some work done en route. There are multiple things you could bring with you on a flight, but some are far more valuable and must-have devices that can fit in your bag. A gadget that uses a USB port allows for charging on many aircraft where there are ports available, in addition to compatibility with smartphones and tablets.

We scoured Amazon to track some of the most valuable and unique gadgets that you could bring with you on a flight. All utilize a USB port. Some of these devices are great to use while you're in the air, although others are more beneficial when stuck in an airport or waiting for a connecting flight. Even for frequent travelers, it's always good to review what the TSA allows travelers to bring with them when it comes to electronics, as these regulations can change. Each of the products on this list has at least a 4.0-star rating on Amazon and an overall positive critical reputation. We've examined five travel gadgets frequent flyers swear by. Here are 10 essential USB gadgets for the jet-setter.