11 Settings On Your Nintendo Switch 2 That Are Ruining Your Experience

According to NVIDIA, the Nintendo Switch 2 has 10 times more graphics processing power than the Switch. Obvious, but that's one of the main reasons to buy the console. In terms of power, owning a Switch 2 is like owning a PlayStation 4; You can take it on the go and play without a television. However, the Switch 2 is far from perfect, and we don't just mean because the PlayStation 5 is readily available.

Like all video game consoles, the Nintendo Switch 2 is designed as a turnkey gaming platform. You plug it into an outlet and your TV, turn it on, and you can start playing games — after the initial setup and account creation/transfer, that is. Unlike gaming PCs or major PC brands in general, you don't have to fiddle with RAM or worry about software compatibility issues. To achieve this, the Switch 2 (and other consoles) has several settings active straight out of the box. These settings are designed to provide the best experience for most gamers, but there is a significant gap between the majority and all gamers. Depending on how you use the Switch and your gaming setup, you may want to tailor specific settings to fit your unique preferences, while others are best left unchanged. Here are settings you might consider tweaking on your Switch 2.