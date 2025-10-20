10 Useful Travel Gadgets That Will Fit In Your Carry-On
The right travel gadgets in your carry-on bag can help minimize common frustrations during security checks, boarding, and flying. The problems you can encounter in both the airport and on the flight are abundant, and they can cause real stress. Before you even get on the plane, packing your carry-on bag can quickly result in a mess of cables and snacks. If you have little ones, you know how quickly they can get tired or bored during crucial times, such as when you try to track passports, boarding passes, or tickets. The final straw is the seat that seemingly gets smaller and more cramped every year.
Whether traveling for business or on vacation, minimizing travel-related stress can greatly enhance your experience. Anything that can help at the airport or on your flight can be worth its weight in gold, and gadgets are something frequent flyers swear by. However, space is limited in travel bags, so these gadgets must take up minimal room. Smaller gadgets also weigh less, ensuring your bag doesn't become a heavy burden. With the price of flights these days, we've decided to focus on affordability to help keep the cost of your trip as low as possible. Here are some of the most useful gadgets that will easily fit in your travel bag.
Power bank
A power bank will prove to be invaluable on a flight, especially when traveling long distances. If your destination is a far-off land, you'll want one with a high capacity; just make sure it's not too high. Among other TSA electronics rules, you can't bring aboard a power bank with a capacity of anything higher than 100 Wh (or up to 160 Wh with airline approval).
The $36.99 Iniu Mini Size Portable Charger is a 20,000mAh powerhouse that is permitted by travel authorities, and with a 4.6-star rating and over 21,000 reviews, it's also a customer favorite. Measuring 4.1 x 2.8 x 1.2 inches and weighing around 11 ounces, it can easily slip into a carry-on bag, which should be able to give a flagship phone around four charges. The 22.5W fast charging with Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 4+ means you can get your phone to about 75% in 30 minutes, while the power bank itself recharges in around 5.5 hours. With two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, you can charge up to three devices at once.
You should note that it doesn't offer wireless charging, but it does have an internal thermal sensor that automatically adjusts power delivery to maintain safe operating temperatures and a display that shows you the remaining battery percentage. It's the combination of capacity and portability that ensures you'll easily get through even the longest flight.
Massage gun
Sitting for extended periods in a cramped airline seat can create blood flow problems or tight muscles, along with travel-related stress that can create knots in your neck and shoulders. Those weird positions you find yourself sitting in might have you dreaming about a spa booking as soon as you get to your destination. However, you can ease your aches and pains a little at 30,000 feet with a massage gun. To find the right balance, you need one that is small, yet you probably don't want to spend hundreds of dollars.
The $49.99 Heychy A1 Super Mini Massage Gun is exactly what the name suggests. Its ultra-compact measurements of 2.7 x 1.8 x 4.5 inches allow it to fit easily into any travel bag, and it weighs just 0.6 pounds. It's one of the smallest massage guns you'll find, but despite this, the five speed settings and up to 3,000 rpm deliver impressive performance. It can penetrate deep into the muscle, and the four interchangeable heads allow you to target different body areas. Between them, they'll deliver effective treatment across your neck, shoulders, calves, and lower back, and with an extended battery life of 5-7 hours, you'll be able to massage away for most of your flight. With a noise level no higher than its rivals, you won't be disturbing your fellow passengers. According to one Amazon customer, the noise level is "average for this type of machine," and they concluded that the device was a "good find."
Bluetooth audio transmitter
Despite the fact that some airlines have started introducing Bluetooth to their in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems, not all have this feature. If you find yourself on a flight without Bluetooth capabilities, it will render your AirPods Pro 3s useless unless you consume media from your own device. At that point, the only way to enjoy in-flight entertainment would be to make do with the airline's provided headphones, which don't offer the best experience.
Situations like this can be frustrating. That is, unless you have a Bluetooth audio transmitter. It's a simple device that fits in the palm of your hand, is lightweight, and plugs into the IFE's 3.5mm jack. This allows you to connect to your wireless headphones or earbuds of choice and enjoy quality audio in a wire-free setting. At just $39.99, the Twelve South AirFly SE is a great option. It's small, practical, and provides enough power for multiple long-haul flights before requiring a recharge. There are handy volume buttons on it, and a battery indicator clearly states when it's time to power up.
However, some airlines still use a dual-prong headphone jack, and the AirFly SE has a single plug. You can solve this problem with a dual-prong airline adapter. These adapters are generally affordable and allow you to overcome that final hurdle where airlines seemingly do their best to keep quality audio from you. The Twelve South AirFly SE's versatility extends beyond air travel, too. You can use it on exercise machines, game consoles, or older audio devices with a 3.5 mm jack.
ANC earbuds
Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) make some of the best headphones and are perfect for your carry-on because their pocket-sized design adds very little weight and bulk. The problem is finding a budget pair that delivers high-performing ANC. The CMF Buds 2 cost just $43.72, and are a pair that stand out in the budget-friendly price range. They utilize Bluetooth 5.4 for solid connections and minimal delay, provide good audio, and offer ANC that can help filter out low frequencies like engine noise. They may not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, but for under $50, it's hard to complain.
The audio experts at SoundGuys note that the real-world noise reduction falls short of the 48dB marketing claim. They state that it delivers approximately 35-38dB of cancellation instead, which is still decent. However, codec support remains basic. There are no hi-res formats, which again is a fair reflection of their price, and the audio performance leans slightly in favor of low frequencies. The latter is ideal if you're more into bassy genres, especially when you consider that most budget earbuds are usually light in this department. If you prefer the mids and highs to be more prominent, there is an in-app EQ where you can adjust things to your taste, or you can even go all-out and work your way through levels of Ultra Bass. You also get Spatial Audio effects for added depth, which are a nice addition.
Phone/tablet holder
Phone and tablet holders come in all shapes and sizes, but one that is ideal for your carry-on bag is the Flight Flap Phone Holder. It's basically a flat piece of aluminum wrapped in foam that you can bend into practical forms and hang or lay anywhere. It can hold many handheld devices, including phones, small tablets, and Kindles. It measures 9 x 4.3 inches, so it will slip into the back pouch of a rucksack like a mouse mat. At 1.4 ounces, the added weight is negligible, but that doesn't mean it isn't sturdy. This thing holds well, and your devices are safe from drops if you have it hanging from the back seat panel in front of you. One Amazon customer said, "It didn't budge or sag at all on any of my flights," before going on to point out that it then "bent back into shape easily."
So there are no worries when your flight has landed and you need to slide it back into your bag. You can also use the Flight Flap for kids in the backseat when traveling in your car, or it can hold your iPad when you work out. It offers other practical uses, too, like propping up documents while you type on your laptop. It's normally priced at around $15, so it offers outstanding value, but you can often pick it up at a discount for even more bang for your buck.
Luggage tracker
Getting through security checks can be a challenge if you're managing kids or other family members, and it can be hard to keep track of everything when you're constantly putting belongings in trays, emptying pockets, carting luggage around, and rushing to gates. A luggage tracker is something that easily attaches to anything you carry while traveling, including your carry-on. You can also attach it to your keys, wallet, purse, or anything that you need to keep a close eye on.
The $24.99 Tile by Life360 Mate is one of the best Apple AirTag alternatives for Android users. It also works with iOS, so it's a flexible option if you switch phones or travel with mixed-device groups. You can connect to the tracker and find anything you lose using your phone via Bluetooth through the Life360 app. If the Tile is within the 350-foot Bluetooth range, you can make it emit a sound to help you locate your item. If the Tile is beyond the range, other people with the Tile or Life360 app will anonymously help update its location when they are near it.
Conversely, you can use your Tile in hand to locate your phone with a double press on the gadget, even if your phone is in silent mode. More peace of mind comes in the form of the emergency SOS button that instantly notifies members in your Life360 Circle, a group you can create in the app where each member can share their location. However, Apple users may prefer to use AirTags thanks to its use of Ultra Wideband and Apple's vast Find My Network coverage, which makes tracking more precise.
Cable organizer
While not exactly a gadget, it goes without saying that a cable organizer is a logical choice to have in your carry-on. Multiple devices equate to multiple cables. Not only that, but you'll also have chargers and adapters, and maybe even a SIM card or two. A cable organizer not only keeps things tidy while rushing through security, but once onboard, you won't have the stress of cables tangling or popping out everywhere or getting lost.
The $49.99 Native Union Stow Organizer offers a lot of practicality. Its water-repellent canvas and waterproof zipper shield your cables from tray table spills, while its quick-access compartments make retrieving items a breeze. The flexible internal pockets and straps keep your cords organized, while there are other compartments for accessories. You can conveniently keep frequently needed items in the outer pocket, and its minimal weight avoids adding heft to your carry-on.
The industry experts at Travel + Leisure like it so much that they rank it as the best travel tech organizer of 2025, although they do note that it may not have sufficient storage for tech-heavy travelers. One Amazon user, who described themself as a "minimalist," backed this up by saying, "It's a pretty small and compact case (about the size of a standard toiletry bag), but I managed to fit everything I needed." It may not be big enough for multiple travelers, but the quality is undeniable. Additionally, business travelers will appreciate the stylish, minimalist design.
Retractable USB-C cable
While a cable organizer will keep your cables organized when you're not using them, having a retractable USB-C cable is an option if you don't want wires dangling everywhere when in use. At just $12.99, the Baseus Free2Pull Retractable USB-C Cable 100W is an affordable, practical gadget that is worthy of consideration. Its 100W fast charging means you can recharge devices quickly during brief layovers, and the fully retractable design not only prevents tangled messes in your seat but also ensures it stays organized in your bag. You can extend the cable from both sides, and whether you decide on the 3.3 or 6.6-foot version, the four fixed-length presets allow you to easily reach distant airplane or terminal outlets without excess slack.
The retraction system is tested for 50,000 cycles, and the puck that houses the cable is constructed of tough polycarbonate, making it a sturdy device and keeping the weight to just 50 grams. However, it still has enough weight to ensure it remains on the tray table, and the palm-sized puck is easily stowable in your carry-on bag or pocket. You can use it to transfer files at speeds of up to 480 Mbps if you need to move photos, PDFs like tickets, or music files from your phone, tablet, or laptop mid-flight.
Travel adapter
A universal travel adapter in your carry-on lets you charge multiple devices from an AC outlet wherever you can find one. This could be in an airport waiting area or even on the plane itself, as some airlines now have AC outlets available. Even if you don't take it on board with you, a travel adapter is a necessity if you want to use your devices in foreign countries with a different plug type from yours. Whichever adapter you choose should be able to handle simultaneous device loads and operate at safe temperatures. Low-quality adapters can sometimes fail under demanding power draws, and this can potentially damage your devices.
The well-reviewed (4.7 stars with over 3,000 reviews) Epicka Universal Travel Adapter is priced right at $23.99 and makes charging simple on airport layovers or in a hotel. It has a compact design for easy storing in your carry-on bag, and its solid construction is paired with minimal weight. Its slide-out plugs eliminate the need for separate adapters, and compatibility spans more than 200 countries, including popular destinations like the U.S., Europe, and Australia. There are a total of five USB ports, three Type-C and two USB-A, for simultaneous device charging, and an AC socket. The New York Times mentioned that "it has the most USB ports ... of any universal adapter we tested, and it could charge more of our devices faster." Safety is also a major focus, with triple protection coming in the form of an 8A fuse, protective shutters, and a locking mechanism that keeps plugs securely in place.
E-reader
While we've tried to recommend affordable carry-on gadgets on this list, one device we don't mind going over our $50 budget for is an e-reader. You should absolutely look to travel with one of these instead of cramming your carry-on bag with novels and magazines. The $109.99 Amazon Kindle offers excellent value compared to its competitors. The 6-inch screen may be smaller than other Kindles, but it's large enough to read a good book, and its size allows it to easily slip into any carry-on bag.
Battery life is also impressive. At six weeks, it won't only last the flight there and back, but it'll also likely hold enough charge for the entire vacation. The 16GB of storage is ample enough to hold a whole library that will last well beyond your trip. It comes in a traditional black color, though the matcha model is an eye-catching alternative. One Amazon reviewer described the color as "perfect" and "the best one yet," while also stating that, "after owning the Oasis and Paperwhite (10th gen), I can say this is the PERFECT Kindle if you're looking for a smaller, lighter, and faster Kindle."
It does lack waterproofing, however. So, if you were planning some poolside reading, you might want to look into the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. It comes with an IPX8 waterproof rating, although it also comes with a higher price. But this is justified not only by the waterproofing but also by its quicker page turning, less frequent page refreshing, and a built-in adjustable light that ensures you don't need to disturb other passengers by having a bright reading light on. It also offers almost double the battery life of the standard Kindle.
Methodology
We have focused entirely on lightweight, easy-to-pack gadgets that fit into even the smallest of carry-on bags. For affordability, aside from the Amazon Kindle, we made sure each gadget costs under or around $50. To ensure quality, we have recommended products based on personal experience or ones with strong ratings and high review numbers on Amazon.