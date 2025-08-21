These 5 Laptop Accessories Can Help You Stay Productive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Working on a laptop can be a liberating way to get a lot of work done without being confined to a sit-down cubicle or standalone desk. But while going mobile can get you out of your chatter-filled workplace, you might be worried about productivity taking a dip when you decide to work from home or at your favorite coffee shop. Fortunately, we live in a world that's packed to the brim with laptop accessories, and many of these gadgets are designed to make you a more efficient laptop owner.
We here at BGR are always on the lookout for the tech products that are going to make our lives easier, and this gadgetry roundup is no exception. Featuring everything from ergonomic stands to portable chargers that will give your laptop's power supply a run for its money, our picks range from the ultra-affordable to a pair of headphones well worth the $280 price tag. Here are five of the best laptop accessories for increased productivity.
A laptop stand
Sometimes it's just not comfortable to use your laptop at a desk or table. Depending on the seat you're using, you may find yourself crammed over the keyboard in an awkward position or straining your neck to view a monitor that stands a bit too high for your liking. To help improve your posture, as well as your hand and wrist comfort, you should take a look at the Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand. With five colorways to choose from, this model handles laptops as small as 10 inches and as large as 17.3 inches, making it a solid choice for most MacBook, Dell, and Chromebook users.
Silicone anti-slip protectors keep your portable PC or tablet from sliding out of the holster, and the stand is height-adjustable up to 10 inches. Heat dissipation cutouts are included, too, so you won't have to worry about your tech overheating. You'll also be able to collapse it easily to take it from A to B and can even use the stand for tablets and books.
A USB-C hub
One of the more limiting parts of using a laptop is having to contend with only a few vital USB ports. Yes, there are still models with several ports to choose from, but they're getting tougher to find these days. One great investment you can make is this Anker USB-C Hub, which gives you a medley of useful connections for one low price. It's also small enough to fit into just about any laptop case, backpack, or piece of luggage.
Available in five different colors, this Anker hub is classed as a 5-in-1 peripheral and equipped with the following: a 5 Gbps USB-C data port, two 5 Gbps USB-A ports, a 4K HDMI output, and a 100-watt USB-C input. With the latter, you'll be able to connect a laptop charger, which allows for up to 85-watt pass-through charging. While an SD card port would be a nice addition, this Anker hub is still one of our top recommendations.
A wireless mouse and keyboard combo
For comfortable clicking and typing that only a dedicated mouse and keyboard combo provides, feast your eyes on this Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. With its 2.4 GHz nano receiver, the MK345 forms a seamless wire-free connection between the keyboard, mouse, and your laptop. Featuring a full keyboard layout with a built-in palm rest, you'll be able to type for hours without discomfort or fatigue.
The mouse is equally comfortable and boasts a contoured shape that you can rest your thumb on while working. The last thing you want to worry about with wireless accessories is battery life, but rest assured, you should get close to three years of performance from the keyboard and about 18 months from the mouse before any batteries need replacing. One thing to keep in mind here: The keyboard palm rest can get a bit oily with repeated use, so give your MK345 combo a quick cleaning with a disinfectant wipe every so often.
A portable charger
One of the major drawbacks of being away from the workplace is having to rely on wall outlets at unfamiliar locations. And if you can't plug in your laptop power supply, your battery life is going to start dwindling. Fortunately, devices like the Anker 737 Power Bank are here to solve that problem. With its 24,000 mAh capacity and 140-watt max power output, the Anker 737 has three powerful ports to choose from — two USB-C connections and a single USB-A.
Not only will you be able to charge three devices at once, but Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology also delivers real-time temperature monitoring, ensuring whatever you have plugged in won't fry. You'll even be able to keep tabs on input and output power with the charger's built-in LCD, as well as how much battery life the Anker 737 has left. And while it's a small gesture, we were also glad to learn this charger comes with a travel pouch, too. We should also mention that we have a full roundup of portable chargers for you to check out.
A pair of noise-canceling headphones
When you just need to drown out the noise of your house, local park, or whatever cafe you've opted to work at, you'll want a great pair of noise-canceling headphones. And one of the best in the business is still the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. Delivering excellent sound quality and remarkable battery life (up to 30 hours with ANC disabled), the XM4 features a classy and comfortable design that you'll be able to rock for hours on end.
With its adaptive ANC system, the XM4 does a fantastic job at canceling out bass-range noise as well as workplace chatter and other distracting sounds. Conveniently, there's also a Speak-to-Chat function that lets you rest a hand over the right ear cup to allow noise to filter in. The Sony Sound Connect app is also one of the best headphone companion apps out there, giving you access to numerous customizations and unique features.