5 USB Gadgets From Amazon Smart Home Owners Should Stock Up On For Fall
It's that time of the year again when the days are getting shorter and you probably want to feel as warm and cozy as possible. We've curated some USB gadgets to help you add that cozy touch to your home and life without spending much time or money. These gadgets are easy to use and set up, which makes them an ideal way to upgrade your lifestyle for the season. They'll help you keep warm without touching the thermostat, add soothing moisture to dry indoor air, create beautiful lighting on a budget, and more.
Fall is a popular time for all kinds of trendy and seasonal products but a lot of them can fall short in quality or long-term utility. We've therefore focused this roundup on products we think you'll actually use for years to come. Moreover, they're portable, so you can move them from room to room, or even take them outdoors. Stocking up on these cool USB gadgets for your home now will keep you prepped for the colder months ahead, so check them out below.
Zireot USB Heated Portable Electric Blanket
As the days get colder, nothing feels better than snuggling in a warm blanket. Well, you can take that experience up a notch with this USB-powered electric blanket that'll keep you extra warm. Priced at $69.99, it's not exactly cheap, but we think the value it provides makes it worth the price. You can adjust the heat settings between low, medium, and high, with the maximum temperature being 131 degrees Fahrenheit. It works through the included power bank, which means you can recharge it whenever needed.
A standout feature is the zipper design, which means you can wear it like a cape and go about your day. One happy buyer describes it as "a comforting hug on chilly days," while another appreciates how soft and cozy it is. Once heated up, it provides warmth for up to three hours, which makes it perfect for work sessions, cozy movie nights, long walks in the crisp autumn air, or even a flight. It's not on the list of electronics banned by the TSA, so it's safe and convenient to travel with, though it might not be allowed in the checked bags due to its power bank. It's also machine-washable so you can keep it fresh as needed. This nifty blanket has earned a rating of 4.1/5 from almost 700 user ratings on Amazon. It's a great product to add to your home for some extra comfort as the seasons change.
CFGROW USB Rechargeable Flame Effect Lamp
Fall is an ideal time to cozy up by a fireplace, but unfortunately, most of us don't have access to one. Well, the next best thing is a simulated fire with this flame effect lamp. It's technically an LED light that mimics the soft glow of real flames. You have four modes to choose from: realistic dancing flames, soft slow breathing flames, warm constant light, and a gravity-induced mode. Even if you turn the lamp upside down, the gravity-sensing function of the lamp will always keep the light glowing from the bottom to the top. It's quite a cool alternative to candles and traditional lightbulbs if you want to add a soft, warm glow to your space. It also works perfectly as a Halloween decoration, setting the mood while you perhaps catch up on some spooky horror movies.
The lamp takes four hours to fully charge via USB and keeps running for up to 20 hours. It's also waterproof so you can use it outdoors too. The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty but the stellar user reviews promise that you won't run into any issues. One user says that it's been working well for almost three years, while another appreciates how it creates a beautiful, calming atmosphere. Priced at just $19.99, this seems like a go-to lamp for anyone who wants to cozy up their space in fall and beyond.
Saunana Mini Humidifier
Dry indoor air during fall and winter can cause a host of minor but annoying issues such as dry skin, cracked lips, scratchy throats, congested nasal passages, and even nosebleeds. A humidifier is therefore a good investment for the season because it can help ease some of these problems. This mini humidifier is inexpensive and super convenient to place in different rooms in your home, or even to take with you on travels. It's simple to use and doesn't make any sound, which is ideal for bedtime. Since it helps battle nasal congestion and irritation in the throat, it can help you breathe easy while you sleep. One user has shared that it keeps their skin happy on dry nights, while another takes it everywhere for comfort.
There are two spray modes: continuous and intermittent, providing flexibility based on your needs. The continuous mode runs for four hours, while the intermittent mode lasts for six hours. It also doubles up as a nightlight with different color modes. For just $9.49, it's a small purchase that promises to make a big difference to your life, both during the colder months and year-round.
BEYYON Rechargeable Hand Warmers
If your hands are always cold, here's a USB gadget you'll love. These rechargeable hand warmers will keep your paws nice and toasty no matter how cold it gets outside. They come in a pack of two and are powered by a 14,000mAh battery that provides up to 20 hours of warmth. They get hot within just a couple of seconds of turning on, which makes them a welcome relief when you need to quickly warm up. There are a total of eight heat settings, allowing you to customize the warmth according to your preference.
While it may not be the best power bank out there, the included battery doubles up as an emergency backup. Moreover, the hand warmers include an LED light, which makes them a pretty useful USB gadget to have on hand (pun intended). They've earned over 1,500 user ratings with an average score of 4.5/5. Buyers have described them as a "great purchase," and "a lifesaver." They're priced at $39.09 for the pair, and come in five color options. We think they'd make quite a nice gift for someone you love too.
PXBNIUYA USB Bonsai Tree Light
Fall is all about creating a cozy vibe in your home, and this beautiful decorative Bonsai tree light does just that. It can be powered by USB or three AA batteries for convenience. It's available in five different designs and three size options, so you can pick one that fits your aesthetic. The branches can also be bent to easily adjust the shape of the tree as you like. You can use it to add a festive touch to your home or even as a unique night light.
Backed by over 4,000 user reviews, this lamp has earned an average rating of 4.2 out of 5. Users have shared that it creates a cozy atmosphere at night and is a softer alternative to harsh overhead lights. The price varies based on the specific one you choose, but the variant with 108 LEDs and warm white light is priced at $20.99. That makes it an affordable way to spruce up any space for fall and winter.
How we selected these products
We are committed to only recommending high-quality products that can truly add value to your life. For this roundup, we focused on products that have acquired a rating of at least 4/5 stars on Amazon from hundreds or thousands of verified user reviews. We've also researched the current trends in fall home decor and aesthetics to create a carefully curated list.