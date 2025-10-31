How Often Should You Clean Your Computer? Experts Say It's More Often Than You'd Think

Dust may not look like much, but it's one of the biggest enemies your computer faces. Those tiny particles don't just collect on fans and vents — they block your system's airflow, forcing components to run hotter than they should. As internal temperatures rise, your CPU and GPU begin to throttle performance to protect themselves, slowing down your games, workflows, and even everyday applications such as web browsers.

Over time, this constant heat stress can wear out fans and put unnecessary strain on your hardware. You might begin to notice louder fan noise, random slowdowns, or sudden shutdowns; all warning signs that your PC is struggling to keep cool. The problem doesn't stop there: dust settling on your motherboard or graphics card can cause corrosion, electrical shorts, and, in the worst cases, full-on hardware failure.

Experts generally recommend giving your PC a proper cleaning every three to six months, depending on your environment. If you have pets, smoke indoors, or live somewhere dusty, aim closer to the three-month mark. Regular maintenance helps keep airflow unobstructed, fans quiet, and performance consistent.

Keeping your PC clean isn't just about appearances; it's about longevity and performance. A quick dusting every few months can mean the difference between a system that lasts five years and one that needs replacement in three. If your fans are louder than usual or your desktop's case feels hot to the touch, it's a sign that you're overdue for a cleaning. Your PC will thank you with quieter operation, smoother performance, and a longer lifespan.