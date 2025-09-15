5 PC Upgrades That Aren't Worth Your Money

We are living in an age of ever more power-hungry components, and since there are few general rules for choosing a power supply (aside from never buying one used), it can be a little confusing what to look for in a PSU. The only thing that has stood the test of time is making sure you choose a PSU from a reputable manufacturer, lest you risk failure or even fire.

You might then think that choosing a fancy 1800W PSU in order to provide the most possible power to your system might be a good idea, but this isn't generally the case. Most high-end gaming systems do require a fair bit of power to get the most out of that multicore CPU and massive graphics card, but not as much as you might expect.

The sweet spot for a PSU in the modern era is 750W, generally pushing higher if you plan on doing any sort of GPU overclocking. The RTX 5090 is the current king of power-hungry graphics cards, with NVIDIA recommending a 1000W PSU for most systems it's installed in. That 1600W PSU is simply overkill at over $700, especially when a good 1200W PSU can be picked up starting at around $200. If you're not sure how strong a power supply you actually need, go to PCPartPicker and be sure to give yourself a little headroom. If it tells you that you need 750W, consider buying between 850 and 1000W.