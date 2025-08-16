Do Yourself A Favor, Never Buy These PC Parts Used

If there's one PC component you should never buy used, it's the power supply unit (PSU). While a used PSU may pass the eye test, the only way to know if it functions properly is by installing it in your system, at which point it may be too late. A bad PSU can damage your PC or even catch on fire, so it's best not to leave it up to chance. It's always recommended to get one you trust.

Graphics cards (GPUs) are so expensive these days; at the time of this writing, even Nvidia's budget RTX 5050 costs $250. Wanting to buy used is understandable, especially when buying new is impossible because cards are out of stock. While you can find a great deal on a used GPU, you're just as likely to get scammed by receiving the wrong graphics card; one that's been used for mining crypto, which can have a negative effect on performance; or, in some cases, no card at all. Rather than gamble your money on what is probably the most expensive part of the system, spend the extra cash on a new card. That way, if anything happens to it, you can get a refund through the warranty.

CPUs are delicate components that can easily be damaged, which is why it's best to get a new one that comes in the right packaging. You won't have to worry about the CPU having bent pins or being ruined by static electricity, a real concern when handling a processor. Buying new is also worth it if you're a gamer, as new CPUs sometimes come bundled with a game —AMD's new Zen 5 processors come bundled with "Monster Hunter Wilds," for example.