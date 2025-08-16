Do Yourself A Favor, Never Buy These PC Parts Used
Building a PC is one of the great joys of PC gaming, and once you build one, you'll never go back. But it can get expensive quickly. Even a budget PC build will cost you around $500 to $800, and that's before you add in a monitor and peripherals. Buying used PC parts is a viable alternative that can knock off a few hundred dollars if you shop smart. The problem with buying used is that you could get scammed or end up with parts that don't work as advertised.
That's why you need to be selective when shopping for used PC parts. Do your research, ask the buyer lots of questions, and test the part, if possible. But, if that's not possible, it's better to stay away from certain PC parts, especially ones that are impossible to judge based purely on looks. Otherwise, you might end up with used PC parts that need to be replaced almost immediately, costing you more money in the long run.
3 PC parts you should never buy used
If there's one PC component you should never buy used, it's the power supply unit (PSU). While a used PSU may pass the eye test, the only way to know if it functions properly is by installing it in your system, at which point it may be too late. A bad PSU can damage your PC or even catch on fire, so it's best not to leave it up to chance. It's always recommended to get one you trust.
Graphics cards (GPUs) are so expensive these days; at the time of this writing, even Nvidia's budget RTX 5050 costs $250. Wanting to buy used is understandable, especially when buying new is impossible because cards are out of stock. While you can find a great deal on a used GPU, you're just as likely to get scammed by receiving the wrong graphics card; one that's been used for mining crypto, which can have a negative effect on performance; or, in some cases, no card at all. Rather than gamble your money on what is probably the most expensive part of the system, spend the extra cash on a new card. That way, if anything happens to it, you can get a refund through the warranty.
CPUs are delicate components that can easily be damaged, which is why it's best to get a new one that comes in the right packaging. You won't have to worry about the CPU having bent pins or being ruined by static electricity, a real concern when handling a processor. Buying new is also worth it if you're a gamer, as new CPUs sometimes come bundled with a game —AMD's new Zen 5 processors come bundled with "Monster Hunter Wilds," for example.
3 more PC parts you should buy used
If you're looking to save some money, buy a used air cooler. While air coolers are not expensive, hovering around $150 on the high end, you can get one for even cheaper by buying used. Since there are no electronics onboard, what you see is what you get with an air cooler, meaning it can pass the eye test. Just make sure there is no visible damage, such as dents or bent cooling fins — you can always replace a worn or damaged fan.
PC cases come in a wide range of colors and sizes, and many cost less than $100. But if you want a high-end case, buying used is a great idea. You may even find a case that has been discontinued or out of stock, making your build more unique. And if you are replacing an existing one, there are plenty of ways to repurpose your old PC tower.
One more thing you should buy used is memory, more commonly known as RAM. More memory is great for gaming and using creative software, but it can get expensive. It gets even pricier if you get faster memory or RAM sticks with RGB. As long as you get the right kind of RAM for your system, there's nothing wrong with buying used. It's worth noting that, while RAM can degrade and fail over time, it's not an issue most PC owners face.