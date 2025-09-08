How To Safely Clean Your Computer's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is essential to keep a Universal Serial Bus port, commonly referred to as a USB port, clean to make it last longer. They are the rectangular ports on the sides of your laptop or the front of your desktop computer that you plug items into. You might use them to charge your smartphone, plug in your keyboard, connect to external storage, or myriad other useful USB gadgets.

If your USB ports are not clean, they may not work properly. Items like dust, food crumbs, pet hair, and other obstructions can get inside with prolonged use. When this happens, the devices you plug in won't connect properly. In the short term, that can cause some minor technical issues like a loss of connection. But it can also lead to long-term problems like the USB port potentially stopping altogether.

It's important to regularly clean your USB ports so they work perfectly throughout your computer's lifespan. When you clean them, it's paramount to be gentle and slow so as not to damage them. Using tools like compressed air cans or small brushes is helpful in getting dust and debris out. Don't use anything abrasive or rough, or you risk damaging the port.