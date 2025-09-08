How To Safely Clean Your Computer's USB Ports
It is essential to keep a Universal Serial Bus port, commonly referred to as a USB port, clean to make it last longer. They are the rectangular ports on the sides of your laptop or the front of your desktop computer that you plug items into. You might use them to charge your smartphone, plug in your keyboard, connect to external storage, or myriad other useful USB gadgets.
If your USB ports are not clean, they may not work properly. Items like dust, food crumbs, pet hair, and other obstructions can get inside with prolonged use. When this happens, the devices you plug in won't connect properly. In the short term, that can cause some minor technical issues like a loss of connection. But it can also lead to long-term problems like the USB port potentially stopping altogether.
It's important to regularly clean your USB ports so they work perfectly throughout your computer's lifespan. When you clean them, it's paramount to be gentle and slow so as not to damage them. Using tools like compressed air cans or small brushes is helpful in getting dust and debris out. Don't use anything abrasive or rough, or you risk damaging the port.
Go easy when cleaning the ports
It's safest to have your computer off when you clean the ports. Start out by using a flashlight to look inside each port. Search for visible obstructions or debris, which should be the first thing to remove. If you don't see anything, that doesn't mean the USB port is completely clean. Dust can still build up in the crevices of the port.
If there is debris in the port, you can attempt to remove it with small tools. Items like a dental pick, a toothpick, or a cotton swab are viable options. Go slowly and work methodically. Using bursts of compressed air can also help to dislodge debris or clean out pet hair and dust. If there is sticky food or spilled drink, dab a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol and very gently clean it out. Afterward, inspect the port again with a flashlight to ensure everything is completely dry before testing whether the USB works.
USB ports are easy to damage if you are not careful. Don't use tools with rough edges that could potentially scratch the internals. Also, be gentle when using a cotton swab, as fibers from it may get dislodged and end up in the port. Be very cautious with any liquids you use, as moisture and electronics don't go well together. With some proper and careful cleaning, your USB ports will be able to handle any cool mini gadgets you rely on them for.
Useful products for cleaning USB ports
Keeping the USB ports on your laptop clean means you can rely on them when you travel, instead of taking the risk of public USB charging ports. There are some handy products made specifically for cleaning electronics, such as Falcon Safety's Dust Off. It works by dispensing compressed gas when you push down on the trigger. Just a single, short burst should clean out the USB port. It usually retails for about $15 for a pack of three, depending on where you purchase it from. Boston Air Duster is another compressed air cleaner for electronics that typically retails for $9.00. It has an extension nozzle you can attach for more precision cleaning. It also boasts that you don't have to turn off your device to clean, either.
DigiKey has a Connector Cleaning Brush set of three that sells for about $15.95. It can replace a dental pick or toothpick since it is meant to directly clean electronics. Its bristles make it grab dust and debris inside the ports more easily. Again, so long as you aren't too rough with it, then it will work ideally as a USB port cleaner.