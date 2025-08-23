Avoid Using Public USB Charging Ports - Here's Why

If you have found yourself in an airport or train station over the last couple of years, chances are that you've come across a public USB charging station. These charging stations come in all shapes and sizes, but offer the same service by allowing you to charge your USB device while out of your home.

USB outlets in wall sockets and USB charging stations have become so incredibly common that you may even encounter them in places you wouldn't expect. Charging stations in particular can often be found in shopping malls, bus stations, your closest library, and even at local community events thanks to their small and portable nature.

As these USB charging stations become more and more common, a larger number of people are more comfortable taking advantage of them to quickly charge their dying smartphones. It's not uncommon to see several people huddled around a USB charging station at the airport while waiting for a flight. With the rise in their use, cybersecurity experts and government organizations have some warnings for the public about plugging a personal device into a random USB port with reckless abandon.