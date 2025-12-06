How Does Wireless EV Charging Actually Work?

Wireless device charging has existed in a commercially-available capacity since around 2009, with one of the most commonly used device categories to have broadly adopted this technology being smartphones, with smartwatches and wireless earbuds sharing this honor. Smartphones like the iPhone 17 use Air Fast Charging to wirelessly receive power instead of needing to be plugged in. The emergence of this technology has led to a burgeoning sector of wireless charging methods, like Satechi's wireless charging pads and Mophie's wireless charging stands. While wireless charging hasn't supplanted traditional charging methods, it is a fascinating concept that could one day make general power upkeep much simpler than it currently is. A big step toward that potential future: If something substantially larger than a phone, such as an electric vehicle (EV), could be charged wirelessly.

Like smartphones before them, EVs have begun to catch the wireless charging bug, with the most prominent example being the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric. Just like a smartphone regaining its charge on a small pad, so too does this new EV recharge its battery — in this case, from being parked over a relatively small mat on the ground. While charging a car is certainly a different proposition as compared to charging a phone, the inductive charging technology is more or less the same, and at least based on preliminary looks, it seems to work quite well.