iPhones Are Now Mandatory For Senior IDF Officers In Israel
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have effectively banned the use of Android phones for military communications, according to reports from The Jerusalem Post and Israel National News. The new rule applies to senior IDF officers from the rank of lieutenant colonel and above. They'll have to use iPhones instead of Android for all official communications. The IDF is looking to reduce the risk of cyberattacks targeting high-ranking officers that can compromise the security of troops. Also, the Israeli army wants to standardize operating systems and simplify security controls and updates. Israel National News points out that the IDF has been providing phones to officers with the rank of colonel and higher for military use. In recent years, the IDF stopped supporting Android devices, distributing only iPhones.
The military's assumption was that iPhones were more secure as they were harder to hack and trace. Android phones will be permitted for personal use, but not for operational and command purposes. The new rules now apply to lieutenant colonel ranks and above. According to Forbes, the IDF's decision comes just weeks after Google's recent security win for Pixel phones. In October, Google's phones were included on the U.S. Department of Defense's Information Network (DoDIN) approval list. Only the iPhone and Samsung devices had made that list before.
New cyberattacks targeting IDF officers?
While the IDF has not explained why it decided to mandate the use of iPhones for military communications, Ynet Global reported a few days ago that the Israeli National Digital Agency has uncovered a "sophisticated and unprecedented Iranian cyber espionage campaign." Codenamed "SpearSpecter," the attack was attributed to a known Iranian threat group linked to an Iranian intelligence organization. The Iranian hackers have devised an advanced attack that targets specific individuals in Israel's defense and government sectors, along with their families. The goal of the hack is to obtain long-term, persistent access to targets rather than stealing passwords and data. The attacks employ social engineering campaigns where targets are lured to "prestigious conferences" or "high-level meetings." WhatsApp is a primary tool to initiate contact. After establishing trust with the target, the attackers send a malicious link where the victim will enter login information.
The attackers will also try to install malware on a higher-value target's devices. Called "Tamecat," the malicious software implants a backdoor in the target's Windows computer, which is difficult to detect. Also, the attackers move data via Telegram and Discord channels, which can mask the traffic and help avoid detection. Separately, The Post mentioned "honeypot" attack schemes targeting soldiers. Posing as women, the attackers attempted to convince victims to install malware on their devices. They wanted to obtain access to the victim's data, including contacts, photos, and real-time location data. In 2019, the IDF cautioned that Hamas had used WhatsApp to solicit information from troops on the Gaza border.