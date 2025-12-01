iPhones Are Now Mandatory For Senior IDF Officers In Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have effectively banned the use of Android phones for military communications, according to reports from The Jerusalem Post and Israel National News. The new rule applies to senior IDF officers from the rank of lieutenant colonel and above. They'll have to use iPhones instead of Android for all official communications. The IDF is looking to reduce the risk of cyberattacks targeting high-ranking officers that can compromise the security of troops. Also, the Israeli army wants to standardize operating systems and simplify security controls and updates. Israel National News points out that the IDF has been providing phones to officers with the rank of colonel and higher for military use. In recent years, the IDF stopped supporting Android devices, distributing only iPhones.

The military's assumption was that iPhones were more secure as they were harder to hack and trace. Android phones will be permitted for personal use, but not for operational and command purposes. The new rules now apply to lieutenant colonel ranks and above. According to Forbes, the IDF's decision comes just weeks after Google's recent security win for Pixel phones. In October, Google's phones were included on the U.S. Department of Defense's Information Network (DoDIN) approval list. Only the iPhone and Samsung devices had made that list before.