Intel Will Also Produce Non-Pro Apple iPhone Chips, Analyst Claims
Last Friday, Intel's share price was up 10% due to the news of winning orders for Apple's M-series chips in 2027. While these talks were already happening months ago — as BGR highlighted GFHK analyst Jeff Pu's note on the matter – that same analyst now says Intel might get even more orders from Apple, this time for the company's non-Pro iPhone chips.
According to a note seen by BGR, Intel could start manufacturing Apple's A-series chips in 2028 using its new 14A process, a node that is also expected to attract major wins from Nvidia and AMD's server divisions. Additionally, the analyst says this partnership will be key to Apple due to the "Made in America" trend.
With that, Intel is expected to deliver Apple's low-end M-series chips starting in 2027, with the company on track to enter its high-volume manufacturing stage later this year and debut the 18A technology during CES 2027. Pu says the yield rate reached 60-65% in November, and it's targeting 70% by the end of 2025.
What this new partnership means for Apple
Apple currently only relies on TSMC to produce its most powerful A and M chips. If Intel is able to ensure quality, not only can Apple negotiate the price of future chips, but it can also promote some of its processors being manufactured in America.
According to Pu, Intel is getting its next-gen chip factories ready to begin production in 2026. While it might start with a small production to ensure everything works properly, it expects a big 2027, first with Mac chips, followed by non-Pro iPhone chips in 2028. That said, Intel might be responsible for Apple's M7 and A21 chips, or the following generation, by using the 14A and 18A manufacturing processes.
What's more interesting about the story is that Apple will phase out all Macs with Intel chips when it releases macOS 27, and one generation later, it will use the company's expertise on chips to produce Apple Silicon, which was what pushed Apple away from Intel chips in the first place.