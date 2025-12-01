Intel Will Also Produce Non-Pro Apple iPhone Chips, Analyst Claims

Last Friday, Intel's share price was up 10% due to the news of winning orders for Apple's M-series chips in 2027. While these talks were already happening months ago — as BGR highlighted GFHK analyst Jeff Pu's note on the matter – that same analyst now says Intel might get even more orders from Apple, this time for the company's non-Pro iPhone chips.

According to a note seen by BGR, Intel could start manufacturing Apple's A-series chips in 2028 using its new 14A process, a node that is also expected to attract major wins from Nvidia and AMD's server divisions. Additionally, the analyst says this partnership will be key to Apple due to the "Made in America" trend.

With that, Intel is expected to deliver Apple's low-end M-series chips starting in 2027, with the company on track to enter its high-volume manufacturing stage later this year and debut the 18A technology during CES 2027. Pu says the yield rate reached 60-65% in November, and it's targeting 70% by the end of 2025.