Amazon Is Selling A $200 Smartwatch For $120 That Is Perfect For Holiday Gifts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good deal is great, but a good deal that's going to help you or a loved one stay active can be even better. It can be incredibly easy to overindulge around the holidays, so having a device that's going to help you stay on track with your fitness goals can be extremely handy to have around. Fortunately, Amazon has an offer that's right in time for the season.

Currently, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch for $119.95, knocking a substantial 40% off the typical $199.95 price tag. There's even a few different color options on this offer: Black/Graphite, Pink Sand/Copper Rose, and Waterfall Blue/Platinum. Additional bands are even included for those with larger or smaller wrists, making this an ideal gift for yourself or for anyone that likes to stay active.

Even if it often feels like time can slow down while you're exercising, having a smartwatch with such an extensive focus on your fitness can really be a big influence. While there are plenty of cheap Android smartwatches that users swear by, the Fitbit Versa 4 is also going to be a solid choice for Apple users –- just make sure your iPhone is running iOS 16.4 or higher, whereas Android users will need Android 10 or higher.