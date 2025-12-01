Amazon Is Selling A $200 Smartwatch For $120 That Is Perfect For Holiday Gifts
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good deal is great, but a good deal that's going to help you or a loved one stay active can be even better. It can be incredibly easy to overindulge around the holidays, so having a device that's going to help you stay on track with your fitness goals can be extremely handy to have around. Fortunately, Amazon has an offer that's right in time for the season.
Currently, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch for $119.95, knocking a substantial 40% off the typical $199.95 price tag. There's even a few different color options on this offer: Black/Graphite, Pink Sand/Copper Rose, and Waterfall Blue/Platinum. Additional bands are even included for those with larger or smaller wrists, making this an ideal gift for yourself or for anyone that likes to stay active.
Even if it often feels like time can slow down while you're exercising, having a smartwatch with such an extensive focus on your fitness can really be a big influence. While there are plenty of cheap Android smartwatches that users swear by, the Fitbit Versa 4 is also going to be a solid choice for Apple users –- just make sure your iPhone is running iOS 16.4 or higher, whereas Android users will need Android 10 or higher.
Save 40% on the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch
If you're unsure whether the Fitbit Versa 4 or the Apple Watch is right for you, then Amazon's current offerings may just sway you. Packed with features that will help you stay moving, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a lot to offer for those that wake up early just to get a run in, and it's currently at a price that's hard to beat.
Built for those that love to get a workout in every day, the Fitbit Versa 4 includes a Daily Readiness score, which factors your heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and your recent sleep to see how well you're going to handle being active for the day. Additionally, the Versa 4 also features GPS, all-day exercise tracking, personalized Sleep Profiles, daily Stress Management, and more. You'll also get a 6-month subscription to Fitbit's premium features, which include more personalized insights and analytics. This is in addition to many of the features you would expect from a smartwatch, including Bluetooth calls and texts, built-in Amazon Alexa, and more.
With over 10,000 sales in just the past month on Amazon, the Fitbit Versa 4 has a 4.3-star rating and over 17,200 reviews. Customers give high marks to the smartwatch for its durability, excellent battery life, and impressive health tracking features. If you're looking for a smartwatch with a 6-day average battery life, water resistance up to 50 meters, and support for iOS or Android, the Fitbit Versa 4 at this price is worth a look.