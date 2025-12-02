The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Played Steve Jobs In One Of The Best Movies About Silicon Valley

While Kutcher and Fassbender never met Steve Jobs, Wyle was able to do so, even some time after walking in his shoes. Speaking to Fortune about embodying the role in Burke's film, Wyle revealed that he took his wife out to dinner to meet Jobs, along with a small squad of designers, when a lightbulb moment occurred. "At a certain point in the meal, out of nowhere, he turned to his designers and said, 'You know what I want to make?' And they all snapped their heads around and replied, ”What, Steve? What, Steve?'"

From here, the Apple boss began discussing a picture frame "where the picture's not a picture, but a little movie of the kid swinging the bat and hitting the ball. Can we do that?" According to Wyle, Jobs then began to sketch out on a napkin the earliest concept for what would become the iPad, which, according to the actor, was a hit at the table. "They all approved the design – nobody touched it, there were no changes or suggestions."

Once dinner was over, Wyle tried to be crafty and snatch the doodle that would go on to become one of the most groundbreaking tech items in history, only to be called away by Jobs. "So I put the napkin down. I could have had an Edison original." While he might've missed out on taking such an important bit of technological memorabilia home, it's quite a story for Wyle.