NASA Just Took A Big Step Towards Artemis II's Mission To The Moon

The most exciting story in space flight this decade has been NASA's announcement of the Artemis program, which aims to land humans on the moon for the first time in over 50 years. The program has multiple stages, and the first, Artemis I, already went through successfully in 2022. That flight was an uncrewed test, and everyone's been waiting since for Artemis II, which will take a crew of four astronauts on a 10-day flight around the moon and back. The mission has faced several delays, and was almost put on pause during the recent government shutdown, but fortunately, the show will go on. Of course, every show needs a dress rehearsal, and NASA has just made the exciting announcement that Artemis II is ready for the stage.

On November 20, NASA announced that assembly of the Artemis II spacecraft had been completed. This entailed stacking two parts together: the Orion spacecraft in which the astronauts will ride, and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will power them to the stars. Connecting these two components is a major milestone, and one that didn't always seem like NASA would reach. Development of the Orion spacecraft was delayed after parts of its heat shield broke in a 2022 test flight, and further safety concerns about Orion have dogged the program since. This latest development is a great ray of hope, and it won't be long now until the crew of Artemis II takes their seats for the first time.