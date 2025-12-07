Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) Has Split Into Three Pieces

Italian astronomers captured rare footage of Comet C/2025 K1 ATLAS tearing itself apart in real-time. The comet's October 8 solar pass vaporized subsurface ice, creating gas pressure that cracked the nucleus from the inside. This leads to an outcome even stranger than 3/I ATLAS's acceleration mystery. While the structural damage was done in October, the comet didn't visibly fragment until a month later when astronomers caught the breakup in progress. Using the 1.82m Copernicus telescope located in the Asiago Observatory, they recorded the comet's break up on November 11-12.

A release from the Italian Institute of National Astrophysics (translated) says that the pieces of the comet are around 1,250 miles (2,000 km) away from each other. That's roughly the distance from Chicago to Miami, except these fragments are chunks of 4.6-billion-year-old ice hurtling through space at thousands of miles per hour.

The comet was discovered in May 2025 and steadily brightened as it approached the sun, but never became visible to the naked eye, unlike other comets. Astronomers suspected the close October pass would stress the comet's structure, making the November observations a priority for tracking potential changes. Astronomers captured the breakup evolving over 24 hours, showing how the fragments continued separating after the initial split.