How Long Do OLED TVs Actually Last? Here's What Experts Say

Chances are prospective buyers are worried about the dreaded burn-in effect for your high-end OLED panel. What is burn-in? In simple terms, this phenomenon describes OLED panels' tendencies to show lingering artifacts from images that have been left on the screen, uninterrupted, for a long time. OLED stands for "organic, light-emitting diodes," which essentially means that each pixel has its own light. Therefore, if one of these pixels is forced to stay illuminated at the same exact brightness and color for too long, it could cause this state to linger, thus "freezing" an image on a screen.

Many reviewers maintain that today's OLED screens are much more resistant to burn-in than previous models. Take the review site RTINGs, for example, as they ran a recent test of modern TVs where they left these screens on for thousands of hours on peak brightness. Their findings are mixed on what type of content causes burn-in most: Broadly, the risk shows up most prominently in content that features static visual elements such as news chyrons or video game UI. That said, these tests were run for thousands of hours over a condensed period of time; the average consumer's "thousand hours" will likely be spread over years of use.

So what is the takeaway from tests like these? In general, OLED screens do have a tendency to "burn in" when pushed to extremes, largely due to the pixel diodes losing lighting capabilities over time. For heavy TV watchers, it's important to activate any of the TV's pixel-saving functions (accessed through the TV's settings menus) in order for the TV to last for years.