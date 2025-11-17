OLED TVs Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Panel

OLED TVs have firmly established themselves as the market leader when it comes to picture quality. This is also the reason why, when you read most recommendations for the best TVs on the market, you'll find an OLED model at the top. Despite all the advancements in LCD TVs, they still fall short of OLED TVs in aspects like true black levels, contrast ratio, and viewing angles. However, OLED TVs are expensive, with the best 65-inch models, such as the LG G5 and Sony Bravia 8 II, costing between $2,500 and $3,000. Even the most affordable OLED TVs, like the Panasonic Z85A and LG B5, have a list price of over $1,800 for the 65-inch sizes, making them significantly more expensive than most LCD TVs. If you are a smart buyer who's looking for the best value for money TV, an LCD TV can be a good alternative to an OLED TV.

LCD TVs may not give you the absolute best picture, but they can still deliver excellent performance that will impress most people. Keep in mind, when we say LCD TV, it is any TV in the market right now that's not an OLED TV, regardless of whichever marketing term is used to describe it. This includes LED TVs, QLED TVs, QNED TVs, ULED TVs, and Mini-LED TVs. All these TVs are LCD TVs at the core, but they have extra technologies, which are often reflected in these marketing terms. Marketing confusion aside, here's what helps modern LCD TVs deliver a good visual performance.