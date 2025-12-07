How To Use LiDAR On Your iPhone (And Why You Should)

To make the iPhone as capable as it is, Apple equipped it with several sensors. One of these is the LiDAR scanner. LiDAR — short for Light Detection and Ranging — is a sensor that essentially measures distances to develop a 3D map of the surroundings. It's particularly popular for helping self-driving cars "see" the space around them, mapping shorelines and terrains for assessment and research, and scanning existing conditions of buildings.

The LiDAR sensor on your iPhone, though, offers more practical everyday uses. This small black circle near the rear camera lenses is actually responsible for some of the iPhone tricks most people don't know about — person height measurement, AR gaming, and enhanced camera autofocus. Thanks to the LiDAR on your iPhone, you can interact with your environment better.

However, it's important to note that the LiDAR scanner isn't a standard sensor on all iPhones. It's only built into the Pro models of both the iPhone and iPad, starting with the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and the iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) and 12.9-inch (4th generation). If you have one of these devices, here's how you can start using the LiDAR.