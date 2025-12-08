What Would Happen To Your Body On Each Planet In The Solar System

Earth has the perfect combination of a livable atmosphere and a protective magnetic field that prevents the Sun's harmful radiation and radioactive solar winds from damaging us, allowing us to live on this planet. It's rare, to say the least, for a planet to have these ideal circumstances that provide a habitable surface, even if we do know how most life on Earth will end in a billion years. The other seven planets in our Solar System are not so lucky. While not always conducive to life, each is distinct and has notable features that make it unique. Given how different they are, you might be wondering what it would be like if a human body were to visit these other planets.

We're going to explore what would happen to your body if you were on the surface of any other planet in our Solar System. For some, you might not even reach the surface, given how dangerous the atmosphere is, while for others, the gas or liquid surface won't even support you. Many of these places are uninhabitable, and you'd need specialized equipment (much of which does not yet exist) to walk around and survive. We'll be breaking down what happens to your body when you're on a different planet, and what complications you'd encounter on each one.