Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Is Official: An Ultra-Slim, Versatile, Portable Computer That Starts At $2,500
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold on Tuesday, after months of rumors detailing the purported specs and features of the company's first phone with two hinges and three display sections. The Galaxy Z TriFold will be even more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, starting at around $2,500 in Korea, where the handset will be available on December 12. China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.S. will follow, according to Samsung. However, the Korean giant did not specify release dates or local prices for these markets. YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss said in his hands-on video below that the Galaxy Z TriFold is 50% more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Korea, which would translate to a starting price of $3,000 in the U.S. That's pure speculation, though.
If you ignore the form factor innovations and look at the specs sheet, you'll discover the Galaxy Z TriFold offers generally the same specs as top 2025 Android handsets. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. On the back, it has a triple-lens camera similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's, including the main 200-megapixel sensor. The 6.5-inch cover screen will also feel familiar to Galaxy Z Fold users. It features a 2520 x 1080 resolution, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy Z TriFold design
It's not the specs that make the Galaxy Z TriFold stand out, but the way Samsung engineered it. The company explained in a press release that it designed the Galaxy Z TriFold to fold inwards to protect the fragile foldable screen. There's a specific folding and unfolding mechanism, with the handset featuring an alarm system in case you start folding it the wrong way. The phone has two differently-sized hinges with dual-rail structures to accommodate the folding mechanisms. The foldable screen features a shock-absorbing layer with a "reinforced overcoat" to improve resistance. The hinges sit in titanium housings, and the frame is made of a high-strength alloy that Samsung calls Advanced Armor Aluminum. The phone is rated IP48 for dust and water resistance. That said, the foldable display is likely to experience denting and scratches after contact with harder surfaces, as Mrwhosetheboss showed. Samsung will offer buyers a one-time 50 percent discount on display repair costs.
The 10-inch foldable display features a resolution of 2160 x 1584, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and the same dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The screen runs across two hinges, which create two fairly visible creases. The extra dimensions of the phone allowed Samsung to pack a large 5,600 mAh battery inside the handset. It's made of three cells and supports 45W wired charging or 15W wireless charging. Speaking of size, the Galaxy Z TriFold weighs 309g and is 12.9 mm thick when folded. Unfolded, the handset has a variable thickness, running from 3.9 mm to 4.2 mm.
The versatile computer experience
Another aspect that may impress users is the software experience Samsung devised for the Galaxy Z TriFold. Folded, the handset can be used as a regular candybar phone. But unfold it, and you get a 10-inch tablet that lets you run up to three apps side by side, or a single app that takes up the entire screen — enabling a tablet-like experience. The phone can be used in portrait and landscape mode when unfolded. Traditional Fold models have a square shape when unfolded, so there's no real difference between portrait and landscape modes. More interesting is a built-in DeX mode that turns the Galaxy Z TriFold into a laptop-like device.
You can set up to four workspaces, and each one can run up to five apps. In DeX mode, the apps run in windows, similar to a desktop operating system. You can resize the apps and move them on the screen. Additionally, you can connect the Galaxy Z TriFold to an external monitor and use both displays to improve productivity. Thus, the Galaxy Z TriFold becomes a more versatile portable computer than standard foldable devices. Finally, the Galaxy Z TriFold will pack all the AI features you'd expect from Samsung's Galaxy AI platform on flagship phones, including Gemini Live support. Buyers will get six months of free Google AI Pro access, which is usually priced at $19.99/month.