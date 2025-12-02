Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Is Official: An Ultra-Slim, Versatile, Portable Computer That Starts At $2,500

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold on Tuesday, after months of rumors detailing the purported specs and features of the company's first phone with two hinges and three display sections. The Galaxy Z TriFold will be even more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, starting at around $2,500 in Korea, where the handset will be available on December 12. China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.S. will follow, according to Samsung. However, the Korean giant did not specify release dates or local prices for these markets. YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss said in his hands-on video below that the Galaxy Z TriFold is 50% more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Korea, which would translate to a starting price of $3,000 in the U.S. That's pure speculation, though.

If you ignore the form factor innovations and look at the specs sheet, you'll discover the Galaxy Z TriFold offers generally the same specs as top 2025 Android handsets. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of storage. On the back, it has a triple-lens camera similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's, including the main 200-megapixel sensor. The 6.5-inch cover screen will also feel familiar to Galaxy Z Fold users. It features a 2520 x 1080 resolution, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.