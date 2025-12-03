The Disney Box Office Bomb With Robin Williams That Started As An Isaac Asimov Story

Reportedly costing $90 million to make, the Robin Williams-led "Bicentennial Man" film grossed $87 million in 1999, making it a financial failure. Critics panned the movie then and the years have not been forgiving. Rotten Tomatoes currently shows a 38% rating from critics and a slightly higher 59% rating from the audience. However, the 1976 Isaac Asimov novelette, "The Bicentennial Man and Other Stories", was highly praised and won the Hugo Award for best novelette in 1977.

Asimov restored and expanded the story in "The Positronic Man with co-author Robert Silverberg, which was published in 1992. It was these two books that became the inspiration for 1999's film "Bicentennial Man." While the novel was well-received, critics opine the film suffers from a bad script, with a dull plotline that never lives up to its potential. However, some in the audience say it's "painfully underrated," and the critics are wrong.

Perhaps it's an example of the difficulties faced when adapting a story from one creative medium to another, while retaining the original soul, even when featuring big Hollywood names like Robin Williams and Sam Neill. For a more modern take on Asimov's stories, Apple TV's biggest sci-fi series is based on the author's Foundation books.