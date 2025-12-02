Circle To Search For Scams And Other New Android Features Google Just Announced

Google on Tuesday unveiled several new Android features, including new Android 16 features rolling out to eligible Pixel devices; new features available on Android regardless of OS version; and a few accessibility features. A new Circle to Search feature is one of the new features available to Android users that's not tied to the Android 16 update. Circle to Search now lets you verify whether content on the screen like an incoming message is a scam. An AI Overview will appear on the screen, showing information about the scam message and presenting helpful steps to protect yourself when you initiate Circle to Search. That way, you won't have to change apps to look for information about a potential scam.

Google

The new Circle to Search feature isn't the only new safety feature coming to Android. Call Reason is a new feature inside the Phone app that lets users mark a call to a contact as "urgent." That contact will see the urgent mark on the call screen. If they don't pick up immediately, the urgent note stays in the call history. Google also added an anti-spam feature to Google Messages. You can now leave and report group chats in Google Messages if you think an unknown number has invited you to a group for malicious purposes. When the notification to join a group arrives, you'll see an alert displaying information about the group and tips to stay safe. You'll be able to leave the chat, report it, and block the number, all with one-tap actions.

Finally, Android users will get a few nice-to-have features, including pinned tabs in Google Chrome, new Emoji Kitchen stickers for the holidays, and emotion tags in Expressive Captions, like [joy] or [sadness].