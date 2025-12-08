SpaceX's Starship V2 Vs. V1: What's The Difference?

Earlier this year, SpaceX unveiled the new version of its Starship, termed the "V2 Starship" by Elon Musk. The V1 Starship was the prototype that gave engineers the information they needed to develop the new V2. SpaceX's upgraded prototype aims to fix some of V1's worst flaws, including "unscheduled disassembly."

Some of the changes are immediately obvious, such as the height increase. The V2 comes in at 171 feet (52.1m), a 6-foot increase from the V1's 165 feet (50.3m). The extra height creates room for more propellant; approximately 300 additional metric tons of it. More importantly, the V2 cut its empty mass from 100 metric tons to 85 metric tons while expanding its fuel capacity from 1,200 metric tons to 1,500 metric tons.

Rockets live or die by their mass ratio, which is the relationship between propellant weight and dry weight. Dropping 15 tons of structural weight while adding 300 tons of fuel gives the V2 better margins for orbital burns and landing. The lighter structure means there's more fuel available for re-entry, and it has more capacity for payloads, which translates to better performance on actual missions, rather than just test flights. After analyzing the V1's test flights, engineers were able to figure out problems with heat management and handling during re-entry, especially the craft's aerodynamic stability. Using this data, the V2 improves on those design problems, fixing those weak points.