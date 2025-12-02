Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC Trailer Reveals Mega Lucario Z And More
Ahead of the December 10 release date, The Pokémon Company shared two more trailers for its upcoming Mega Dimension DLC for "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. In one of the trailers, Mega Lucario Z is unveiled, which is a never-before-seen Mega-Evolved version of the popular Mega Lucario. What's interesting about this reveal is that 12 years ago, when "Pokémon X" and "Pokémon Y" were released, Mega Evolutions made their debut — a new gimmick that would make certain Pokémon evolve into ultra-powerful versions of themselves for a brief period.
At the time, some of these creatures had Mega Evolution X or Y variants, such as Charizard and Mewtwo. Then, while promoting "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" earlier this year, the company unveiled that Raichu would also get X and Y forms in this new game. Now, it seems that the story which unfolded during "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" is bringing a new kind of Mega Evolution, in addition to new species.
Here's what you need to know about Mega Lucario Z
According to the Pokémon Company, Mega Lucario Z is a Fighting/Steel creature. According to its Pokedex entry, "while Mega Lucario can concentrate its huge aura into destructive force, Mega Lucario Z surrounds its entire body with its aura, cloaking itself to increase its defense, flexibility, and agility. Mega Lucario Z can use its aura in a variety of different ways, such as stretching the aura thin into a shield or channeling it into blows by concentrating the aura into specific parts of its body, such as its legs or fists."
The company also explains that unlike previous known Mega Evolutions, Z Mega Evolutions need less time to fire off moves after receiving an order. The downside here is that using so many moves in quick succession also burns through Mega Power quicker, which makes them less useful in long battles.
Besides that, those who buy the DLC can enjoy an extra side mission where you can encounter the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo. After redeeming the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y via Mystery Gift, players can take on this new mission. "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" is available for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, having launched on October 16, 2025.