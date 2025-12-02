Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC Trailer Reveals Mega Lucario Z And More

According to the Pokémon Company, Mega Lucario Z is a Fighting/Steel creature. According to its Pokedex entry, "while Mega Lucario can concentrate its huge aura into destructive force, Mega Lucario Z surrounds its entire body with its aura, cloaking itself to increase its defense, flexibility, and agility. Mega Lucario Z can use its aura in a variety of different ways, such as stretching the aura thin into a shield or channeling it into blows by concentrating the aura into specific parts of its body, such as its legs or fists."

The company also explains that unlike previous known Mega Evolutions, Z Mega Evolutions need less time to fire off moves after receiving an order. The downside here is that using so many moves in quick succession also burns through Mega Power quicker, which makes them less useful in long battles.

Besides that, those who buy the DLC can enjoy an extra side mission where you can encounter the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo. After redeeming the Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y via Mystery Gift, players can take on this new mission. "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" is available for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, having launched on October 16, 2025.