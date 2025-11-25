Some Verizon Customers Are Getting A Nintendo Switch For Free - Here's How

The Black Friday and holiday deals have arrived, so now's an excellent time to keep your ear to the ground if you consider yourself a true deal hunter. Amazon has some really good discounts going on right now. Apple announced its own Black Friday event for this year, as well. But one of the more exciting deals comes from Verizon, believe it or not, and includes an offer for a free Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, or tablet when you sign up for the company's home internet plans.

To qualify, you have to sign up and subscribe to the Verizon Fios (Fios 1 Gig or Fios 2 Gig), 5G Home Ultimate, or LTE Home Plus internet plans, but you also have to keep your account in good standing "for at least 14 days," and you cannot cancel for 180 days — nearly six months. If you do cancel early, Verizon "reserves the right" to charge you the full price of the item — like the Switch console, if that's what you go with. Verizon estimates the Switch's value at $340.

You can choose between the Nintendo Switch – which looks like the standard LCD model and not the OLED — the 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or the 43-inch Samsung Class Q7F QLED smart TV. Prices for the internet plans start at about $35 per month, but it also depends on which plans are available in your area. The other benefit is that when you sign up, you get a five-year price lock until 2030, which means the prices won't change during that time, but you'll need to remain an active subscriber. If you cancel early, those promotional prices lapse.