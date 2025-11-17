The 6 Most Reliable Smart TV Brands, According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Purchasing a smart TV is a critical decision that you can't just make randomly. A lot of evaluation and research can go into selecting a smart TV with the right screen size and display type, per your requirements. Another important factor is how the model sits with the past consumers and what they have to say about it. Moreover, after spending a significant sum of money on a smart TV, you should expect it to last for at least a good six to eight years without any reliability issues.
Therefore, we have here some of the most reliable smart TV brands with a long-established reputation for making TVs that offer a clear and vibrant display, high-quality sound, and that make for a good purchase overall. The brands discussed here received great brand reliability scores on Consumer Reports, as well as for individual aspects of different TV models, such as picture and sound quality.
LG
From refrigerators to washing machines and smart TVs, LG is one of the most renowned names in the world of electronic home appliances and has a history dating back to 1947. Its TVs offer incredible HD and UHD picture quality, sound quality, HDR, motion blur reduction, a wide viewing angle, and versatility — maintaining a reputation as a smart TV brand loved by its customers.
According to Consumer Reports, LG holds the top score in terms of brand reliability, showing the trust that consumers have placed in the brand for offering some of the best smart TVs for everyday use. Furthermore, there are two sets from LG at the top of its list — the LG G4 OLED and the LG OLED evo AI C5 — both in 77-inch sizes. They include AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling for creating excellent visuals. Moreover, the LG OLED TVs are also praised by Redditors, with user altmeiesta mentioning, "It was the best money I have ever spent on a TV." The LG G4 OLED Series, in particular, received a staggering 8.5/10 by CNET and was appreciated for its picture quality and off-angle viewing.
Sony
Sony has a long-standing image of producing exceptional smart TVs, and is the second-best ranked by Consumer Reports for brand reliability. In fact, it was the first brand to introduce the world's first HDTV powered by Google, the Sony Internet TV, which allowed users to browse apps and the internet. In 2024, the Sony A95L OLED was crowned the "King of TVs" at the 20th annual Value Electronics TV Shootout, while the Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED stood out in the category of the best Mini LED TVs.
Moving on, the brand has introduced its most advanced smart TV as of yet: the Sony Bravia 8 II, a QD-OLED TV that is definitely worth buying for its high-class performance, audio delivery, and display. The set is powered by an advanced XR Processor and AI technology, and together they bring a whole new level of realism to the TV screen, enabling each color to appear in its intended form. There's also a unique addition, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, that automatically adjusts the brightness of Netflix shows and movies according to your room's lighting conditions.
Insignia
Insignia is a house brand of Best Buy that offers a versatile range of electronics and appliances. It has multiple models sitting in the list by Consumer Reports, with the F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV in both 70-inch and 75-inch sizes being rated well. The model offers 4K resolution and HDR viewing, paired with DTS Virtual:X Sound that produces a 3D sound effect via the TV's speakers. Also, these models serve as a hub for your smart home devices, so you can conveniently manage them all through one device.
Insignia is a far more budget-friendly smart TV brand compared to the other names in the list, which lets you in on a modern line of smart TVs for under $500. Of course, it cannot compare to the giants of the smart TV industry, but considering the brand's more-than-reasonable prices, Insignia TVs do not make for a bad deal. The interesting part here is that Insignia TVs hold a better score for brand reliability than the more popular Samsung, just a few points above, on Consumer Reports.
Samsung
The Korean company Samsung took the world by storm with its wide range of electronics and is known for being the best smartphone brand globally. Samsung launched its first smart TV in 2008, and since then, it has not failed to impress the audience with its high-quality TVs. The S95D, S95F, S90F, S90D, and S90DD rank consecutively from third to seventh on Consumer Reports, showing that Samsung produces some of the finest smart TVs out there, making it the fourth-best among the competitors on the list.
Not only that, but the Samsung S95F is the editor's choice for the best TV for picture quality in 2025 at CNET, mainly for its superior picture quality among the competitors and excellent anti-glare properties. Meanwhile, the Samsung S95D was named as one of our favorite QD-OLED TVs in 2024. The data certainly shows that Samsung is among the top competitors in the smart TV market, with customers turning to it for some of the most advanced features found in these devices.
Philips
One of the oldest major players in the electronics market, Philips was founded in 1891 and rolled out its first 4K UHD TVs — the 9000 Series — in 2014. However, Philips no longer manufactures its own smart TVs. Instead, TP Vision, a joint collaboration between TPV Technology and Philips, is now responsible for developing, manufacturing, and marketing Philips TVs worldwide.
For smart TVs, the 65-inch OLED 120 Hz Roku TV is the only mention on Consumer Reports' rankings, offering a 4K OLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate for lag-free motion when gaming or watching sports. Plus, the Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10 modify the content's settings according to the room's lighting conditions. Despite this single showing, when it comes to brand reliability, Philips has an equal score as Samsung smart TVs on the list. In addition, the Philips Ambilight TV comes with built-in dynamic LED lighting to produce an immersive effect on the walls surrounding the TV. Whether you are casually watching a movie or playing an intense gaming session, these lights react to what's showing on the screen to set the mood for an involved experience.
Hisense
One popular smart TV brand that was born in China is Hisense, which launched its first successful smart TV series in 2015. The brand is known for offering an extensive range of budget-friendly smart TVs that are still loaded with a ton of advanced features. For instance, the Hisense 75-inch Class U8 Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD has been praised by CNET for its exceptional brightness and is highly rated by TechRadar for its incredible gaming features.
Other than this, Hisense has a TV for every type of need, offering five display types (RGB-MiniLED, MiniLED, QLED, UHD 4K, and full HD), along with an option to choose from the major smart TV platforms (Google, Roku, Fire, VIDAA, or Xumo), and of course, a range of sizes to suit any home size. In addition, it ranks number one globally in the 100-inch TV category, while Consumer Reports also gave it a good score for brand reliability, better than TCL and Vizio.
Methodology
While the brand reliability scores and a few other stats were sourced from Consumer Reports data, we compiled these brands after extensive research, gathering reviews from online user platforms and other credible sources, such as CNET and the official brand websites. We looked at the distinguishing features of each brand's smart TVs, as well as any awards and titles received by them in recent years. Together, these metrics provide proof of each brand's reliability and the trust it has built over the years.