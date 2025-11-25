Amazon's Best Black Friday Tech Deals Are Live - Here's What's Worth Grabbing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Black Friday is quickly approaching, which means it's time to check out all the best deals and steals. The holidays can be stressful for everyone — visiting with friends and family, preparing the big holiday dinner, making sure you get everything on your shopping list. Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best tech deals currently available during Amazon's Black Friday sale to help solve at least one of those problems, meaning you can save big without the stress while getting gifts people will actually want.
Perusing our list below, the following gadgets are going to be great for anyone in your life who likes to draw, loves audio and video, or simply can't remember where they put their car keys. There's a little something for practically everyone on this list, and each item has a rather substantial holiday discount. Like finding a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $130, some of these deals will simply be too good to pass up.
Instead of waiting in line at a big box retailer for hours on end, get your holiday shopping done quickly online using our guide below. You won't need to worry about which major retail store has the best electronics department, and the risk of getting into an altercation over a good deal is low when buying online. Take a look at the list below to see if it can help you with your shopping during the season, as a lot of these deals won't last.
YOWHICK Outdoor Smart Projector
Having the option to turn any room or area into an entertainment zone can always be fun. Whether it's gathering the kiddos to project a movie on the garage or recreating a drive-in experience or having some friends over to watch the big game, a portable projector can make an excellent gift for virtually anyone. Even if the YOWHICK Outdoor Smart Projector for $123.49 says it's for outside, it's going to do great indoors as well, and saving 46% off the typical $229.99 price makes this an awesome gift idea.
Featuring native 1920 x 1080 resolution, the YOWHICK Outdoor Smart Projector claims to deliver crystal clear playback and provide a display anywhere from 40 to 400 inches with a projection distance between 3.6 and 29 feet. Wi-Fi 6 or 2.4G dual-band Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5.3 makes for fast connections, and the built-in HDMI, USB, and AV ports ensure this device can be set up with your streaming stick, PS5, smartphone, and more. Additionally, the built-in high-fidelity speakers allow everything to sound as good as it looks.
With over 1,000 of them sold on Amazon in the last month, the YOWHICK Outdoor Movie Projector has a 4.5-star rating, over 220 reviews, and also has the Amazon's Choice seal of approval. Customers love this projector for its small size, sharp picture, and reliable connection. If you have someone in your life looking to say goodbye to their cheap TV for a smart projector, the YOWHICK can be just what they're looking to open this holiday season.
XPPEN 12.2-inch Magic Drawing Pad Tablet
While a good tablet is built with artists in mind, the XPPen 12.2-inch Magic Drawing Pad for $349.99 is built for anyone that loves having a pen in their hand. Featuring a screen that's meant to imitate the feeling of paper as a user draws or writes, folks also save 30% on the typical $499.99 listing price, making this a steal for anyone shopping for an artist in their life.
The XPPen Magic Drawing Pad's 12.2-inch screen features a 2160 x 1440 resolution and includes over 16.77 million colors, ensuring details are never missed. Additionally, this tablet comes with the X3 Pro Slim Stylus, which has over 16,000 pressure levels. Easy to charge and pair, the pen also has 60-degree tilt recognition to deliver better precision. Along with running on Android 14, this tablet also includes 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (with an option to expand up to 1 TB through microSD), and an 8000 mAh battery that can last for thirteen hours on a full charge.
This item not only gets the Amazon's Choice seal, but it also has a 4.6-star rating and over 470 reviews. Customers love it for its large screen, realistic paper feeling when drawing, and powerful battery life. While it's perfect for anyone who loves to draw, the inclusion of Android means folks can still access their favorite streaming services and apps when they're not busy drawing or writing.
Tile by Life360 Mate Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack)
Misplacing things is never fun, especially when it's a piece of technology that might be extremely troublesome to replace. For anyone that's trying to determine whether or not Apple AirTags are better for them than Tile Trackers, this four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers by Life 360 for $39.99 is an affordable way to figure it out. Saving 50% off the typical $79.99 asking price, this deal takes a bundle deal and makes it that much sweeter, and the additional Tiles can really go a long way in helping track multiple important items.
Each Tile can easily help protect and locate any item it's attached to, and the included option to trigger an SOS with Life360 Circle allows users to silently alert friends and family during a potentially dangerous situation. Find items using the included free app, or have the Tile emit a ringing sound for easy locating. There's even an option to make a phone ring while it's silenced, so you'll never have to hopelessly tear through your couch cushions ever again. While it doesn't include a rechargeable battery, each Tile Mate offers an average battery life of 3 years, and the Bluetooth connectivity makes for easy pairing.
With a 4.4-star rating and over 8,900 reviews, customers appreciate this Amazon's Choice item's reliability and lightweight design. Folks also appreciate the volume of the included ringtone, making finding things incredibly easy. This four-pack can be a great stocking stuffer for anyone in your life that's constantly misplacing things.
Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones
From music lovers to anyone watching their favorite binge-worthy TV shows, giving the gift of sound can be a great choice. That's why these Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $129.95 can be a solid option for anyone that's looking for holiday gift ideas that won't break the bank. Right now, you can save 35% off the typical $199.95 listing price, and these headphones don't skimp on features.
The Beats Solo 4 include Class 1 Bluetooth to deliver excellent wireless range and fewer dropouts, though users also have the option for a USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable connection for high-resolution lossless audio. With a 32 Ohm impedance and a custom acoustic architecture with updated drivers, the Beats Solo 4 delivers powerful sound that can be made even better thanks to the personalized Spatial Audio. The battery delivers up to 50 hours of life on a full charge, though the device's Fast Fuel quick charging option can deliver 5 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.
The Beats Solo 4 have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and over 19,600 reviews. These Amazon's Choice cans received high marks from customers for their long lasting charge, easy connections, and powerful sound. However, some customers do mention that the headphones may not be large enough for their head and suggest they can be a snug fit, so keep that in mind. Nonetheless, these headphones can make a great gift for anyone returning to school or who just needs more volume in their life.
How we chose these products
Even during the holiday season, we want to be smart with our money. We're dedicated to finding and recommending only the best products that have received high ratings from real users. Every item on this list has received hundreds of reviews, and all of them have been given the Amazon's Choice seal of approval. The holidays can be stressful enough without having to worry about the quality of the product, so we've scoured the web to ensure each of these products could be chosen as a great holiday gift.