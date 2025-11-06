Apple AirTag Vs. Tile Tracker: Which Bluetooth Tracker Is Better For You?

At their core, all smart trackers function similarly. They use Bluetooth for close-range tracking and communication with the paired phone, and become dependent on their tag networks once outside of the Bluetooth range. The tag network is essentially a network of devices that either have the app or the operating system of the tracker's manufacturer. There are some differentiating factors, though. One big example of this is Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, which is a communications protocol used by AirTags and your iPhone to offer precision tracking. When you are near your lost tracker, your iPhone can accurately guide you towards it using visual cues instead of solely relying on the beeping sound made by the tracker. This can be super handy while finding a lost tracker and your attached belongings. Unfortunately, none of the Tile trackers have UWB support.

However, as AirTag is a single product, you get only one form factor, which is essentially a circular disc-like design without any cutouts to help it attach to your keyring or other items. In comparison, Tile's four trackers are almost all suitable for different situations. For example, the Tile Slim is suitable for wallets and other items that have narrow spaces for tracker storage, whereas the Sticker, as the name suggests, is ideal for sticking to different things, such as your TV remote, bike, and more. Finally, Tile Mate and Pro are general-purpose trackers with built-in cutouts that can go on your keyrings, in your purse or luggage, or with numerous other things.