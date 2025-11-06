Apple AirTag Vs. Tile Tracker: Which Bluetooth Tracker Is Better For You?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the last five years, Bluetooth trackers have emerged as a popular way to track your valuables. While Tile was among the early entrants in this space with the release of its first smart tracker more than a decade ago, the entry of Apple and Samsung in 2021 resurrected the category, and according to Cognitive Market Research, the Bluetooth tracker sales almost doubled from 2021 to 2025 in North America.
A large chunk of these sales comes from Apple and Tile Bluetooth trackers, which are among the most popular in this category. While Apple has only one tracker — AirTag — in its portfolio, Tile offers four distinct options: Mate, Pro, Slim, and Sticker. Each of these smart trackers targets a different set of consumers in terms of features and form factor. So, if you are in the market for a Bluetooth tracker, which among the Apple and Tile trackers makes more sense for you? Let's find out.
What's different between AirTag and Tile trackers?
At their core, all smart trackers function similarly. They use Bluetooth for close-range tracking and communication with the paired phone, and become dependent on their tag networks once outside of the Bluetooth range. The tag network is essentially a network of devices that either have the app or the operating system of the tracker's manufacturer. There are some differentiating factors, though. One big example of this is Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, which is a communications protocol used by AirTags and your iPhone to offer precision tracking. When you are near your lost tracker, your iPhone can accurately guide you towards it using visual cues instead of solely relying on the beeping sound made by the tracker. This can be super handy while finding a lost tracker and your attached belongings. Unfortunately, none of the Tile trackers have UWB support.
However, as AirTag is a single product, you get only one form factor, which is essentially a circular disc-like design without any cutouts to help it attach to your keyring or other items. In comparison, Tile's four trackers are almost all suitable for different situations. For example, the Tile Slim is suitable for wallets and other items that have narrow spaces for tracker storage, whereas the Sticker, as the name suggests, is ideal for sticking to different things, such as your TV remote, bike, and more. Finally, Tile Mate and Pro are general-purpose trackers with built-in cutouts that can go on your keyrings, in your purse or luggage, or with numerous other things.
Which should you buy?
The decision to pick between an AirTag and a Tile tracker largely comes down to the phone you own. Although the AirTag is over four years old, and several rumors point to the AirTag 2 releasing in 2025, it remains the best smart tracker for iPhone owners even today. Sure, you'll need an accessory to attach it to your keyring; however, its biggest strength lies in its seamless connectivity with Apple products and the massive Find My network. As mentioned, the tag network is crucial for finding trackers outside of the Bluetooth range, and with access to hundreds of millions of Apple devices worldwide, Find My is the biggest tag network. The Apple AirTag also features a user-replaceable battery, support for location sharing with up to five people, and a water-resistant rating. Moreover, at $29, it's priced well and doesn't have any subscription plans.
On the other hand, Tile trackers are platform-agnostic and can work with both Android and iOS. But, they don't deliver the same level of performance because of the smaller tag network. As Google's competing Find Hub tag network hasn't reached the level of Apple Find My, Tile trackers are typically the best AirTag alternative for Android users. Tile trackers also have a long Bluetooth range, support for ringing your phone to find it, and multiple color options. That said, you will also have to get a subscription plan to unlock all features, which is a bummer. While the Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker don't have a user-replaceable battery, you can replace the battery on the Tile Pro.