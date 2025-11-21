The 5 Major Retail Stores With The Best Electronics Departments
Online shopping has transformed the way we purchase electronics. Next-day delivery is often available to make the process both speedy and convenient, and endless product reviews help alleviate some of the decision-making stress. However, brick-and-mortar retail stores still have some advantages over shopping online, especially if you're eying a somewhat expensive piece of tech. Devices such as smartphones and laptops are worth trying out before making a purchase, and physical retail stores offer customers this opportunity.
Furthermore, everyday electronics are pretty easy to come by, especially with corner convenience stores that stock items like batteries, USB cables, and cheap phone chargers. But not all electronics departments are created equal. A knowledgeable staff, competitive pricing, variety of items, and plenty of inventory can set apart the good from the mediocre. Whether you're in the market for a piece of tech that fits in your pocket, a setup for your home theater system, or random appliances and utilities to help out around the house, you're going to want to know which retailers have the best electronics departments.
Costco
Costco isn't just a place to stock up on bulk goods and kick back with a $1.50 hot dog. The retailer has an impressive electronics department, and customers swear by a lot of Costco gadgets that are widely available in each store. Small electronics such as home phone bundles, Ring security kits, and even name-brand wireless headphones are just a few examples. You can even purchase items like printer cartridges and batteries in bulk, as well as other home and office accessories you might need to restock regularly.
Costco is a membership-based retailer, which means you need to pay an annual fee to enter the store. Costco memberships start at $65 per year, and this sets the store's electronics department apart from rival retailers. Being part of the Costco club comes with the opportunity to buy in bulk, but it also offers frequent discounts. At Costco, you'll find Apple products such as MacBooks, iPads, iMacs, Apple Watches, iPhones, and accessories, and you can often receive significant discounts and bundles that include AppleCare. You can also purchase Android products at Costco, and if you prefer to purchase a smartphone through a specific carrier, many Costco locations have AT&T or T-Mobile kiosks with exclusive rewards and savings available to members.
Walmart
Walmart is the largest retailer in the United States according to sales numbers, and like Costco, it has a warehouse-like feel to its shopping experience. However, this design shouldn't deter anyone in need of some electronics, as Walmart also provides one of the most convenient brick-and-mortar experiences. There are more than 4,700 Walmart locations across the United States, and they're all strategically positioned to serve more than 90% of the U.S. If you're looking to make a quick and easy purchase, Walmart ensures there's an electronics department no less than 10 miles away.
Walmart's electronics department carries recently released tech such as iPhones and the Google Pixel 10, though they're limited to unlocked models. You'll also find no shortage of earbuds, video games and consoles, computer accessories, tablets, Chromebooks, and TVs. Furthermore, Walmart's other departments frequently sell small kitchen appliances and other household electronics. With groceries, toiletries, sporting goods, and plenty of other things to purchase, Walmart makes it easy to address your electronics needs the next time you head out for your weekly errands.
Target
Target is another retail chain that has a bit of everything on the shelves. Clothes, groceries, and housewares are all for sale, but Target has also built a reputation for carrying mainstream consumer electronics. The electronics departments at different Target stores carry gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as a wide variety of titles for their respective consoles. iPhones, AirPods, and iPads are also available alongside numerous Android devices.
The shopping experience at Target sits somewhere between the warehouse feel of Walmart and a more department store-like atmosphere. Target's more upscale feel can go a long way toward some peace of mind when purchasing expensive devices such as digital cameras or tablets. And while Target's inventory is comparable to Walmart's, the Target Circle card reward program comes with a 5% discount on qualifying electronics purchases. These savings make Target worth considering if a discount is important for your purchase. And with more than 1,900 locations in the United States, a Target store is likely never too far away.
Kohl's
Clothing, footwear, and jewelry are the primary draws of Kohl's, so the average customer might not consider it a destination for tech and electronics. However, the retailer has built a solid electronics department that carries consumer devices such as tablets, smartwatches, smart home tech, and audio equipment. You can even find products like movie projectors, telescopes, drones, and dash cams among the shelves of various Kohl's locations. You generally can't buy these items in the electronics departments of rival retailers, making Kohl's a particularly great place to shop if you're looking for electronics that double as gifts for younger tech enthusiasts.
Kohl's also has its own rewards program that can significantly reduce the cost of purchases. The Kohl's Rewards program is entirely free to join, and you can immediately start earning 7.5% back in Kohl's Cash with a Kohl's Card purchase or 5% with any other form of payment. Kohl's Cash is issued on the first of each month, and members can apply this reward currency to qualifying purchases over the next 30 days. Kohl's Cash can be redeemed both in-store and online, so discounted electronics are available no matter how you prefer to shop at Kohl's.
Staples
Staples is a trusted source of everything a good office needs, from furniture to cleaning products, but each brick-and-mortar retail location also has an electronics department with plenty in stock. You can find much of the tech you'll find at other retailers at various Staples locations, including tablets, headphones, wearables, and Apple products. However, Staples sets itself apart with a dedication to workplace products. This focus brings with it a staff that's more knowledgeable about items on the shelves than workers at retailers like Walmart or Target.
Staples' concentration on the office also extends to its electronics inventory, making it the go-to retailer for products such as shredders, label makers, laminating machines, fax machines, and even point of sale equipment. Savings are frequently available through the Staples rewards program, which is called Easy Rewards. You can earn one point for every dollar spent through Easy Rewards, and more points are provided for certain purchases. Whether you're shopping for popular consumer tech or niche office electronics, the savings can make bulk purchases and expensive devices more affordable.