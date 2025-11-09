8 Chromebooks Users Say Are Actually Worth The Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the first Chromebooks came out in 2011, people had their doubts about these new laptops. After all, why would anyone spend a few hundred dollars on a machine that can only run Android apps when budget and renewed Windows laptops were abundant? While Windows machines can be bought cheaply, such devices often compromise in key areas like performance, display, and even battery life. Chromebooks, on the other hand, are faster thanks to their lightweight OS and offer better battery life. All this will make you think twice before spending thousands on a shiny new Windows laptop, like the Dell 16 Premium.

Choosing the right Chromebook, though, can be difficult. These Google-powered laptops are available at every price point, but quite a few can leave you with buyer's remorse. Without proper due diligence, you could end up with a machine that can't handle your tasks. Fortunately, user reviews provide an easy solution to this problem as they reflect the actual buyer's experience. That's why we've dug through the reviews of all the Chromebooks on the market today, analyzed the pros and cons, and compiled a list of eight models that real users say are actually worth the money.