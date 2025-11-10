4 Best Smartphones Under $600, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although flagship smartphones are getting pricey as time goes by, you don't have to splurge $1,000+ on the latest model from Apple, Samsung, Google, or other major smartphone brands. The smartphone market is flooded with a plethora of options at different price points to give everyone a chance of owning a phone, regardless of their budget. The only catch is that you can't (and shouldn't) expect to get the best of the best if you're on a tight budget.

Besides, when you're working with a limited budget of less than $600, you need to do your research well to make sure you're getting the best option. Buying flagships is easy: You simply pick the latest priciest model from any major brand, and you're good to go. Choosing the best phone under $600? Not so much.

That's where a review site like Consumer Reports is essential for separating the wheat from the chaff. The best smartphones under $600 recommended by Consumer Reports include models from some of the major brands. As such, you'll undoubtedly find something from your favorite ecosystem with a great balance of specs that matter in everyday smartphone use.