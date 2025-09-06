Ranking 13 Of The Most Powerful Smartphone Processors From Worst To Best
In 2007, Apple launched a revolutionary device, the first-ever iPhone, that changed the smartphone industry. The original iPhone featured a modest 32-bit ARM microprocessor, underclocked from 620 MHz to a slower 412 MHz to increase the battery life. Since then, smartphone processors have evolved dramatically. Today, you can find SoCs that are as powerful as some computers, making smartphones more capable than we could ever imagine. The top mobile processors boast impressive powers that can handle anything a user throws at them. Even the budget and mid-range smartphones feature multi-core, gigahertz-class SoCs that can handle multitasking, high-end gaming, and advanced AI. From MediaTek to Qualcomm, the big chipmakers offer top-notch processor lineups that each dominate a large share of the smartphone market. Despite some huge improvements across the board, Apple's A18 Pro chipset remains the industry leader with its unmatched single-core power. However, in addition to benchmark scores, it's also important to understand which processor truly meets your needs.
We have ranked 13 of the most powerful smartphone processors based on single-core Geekbench scores. For each smartphone chipset, we have discussed key CPU specs, standout features, and ideal use cases. Whether you're focused on multitasking, gaming, or AI-powered tools, this guide will help you determine which processor meets your requirements. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of the article.
13. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Over the years, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 lineup has become the performance engine of Android flagships. It has established itself as the gold standard for blazingly fast speed, power efficiency, and on-device intelligence. After the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is now Qualcomm's second most powerful smartphone processor. It boasts an octa-core CPU, with one prime, five performance, and two efficiency cores, paired with the latest Adreno GPU, and an upgraded Hexagon NPU. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers 30% better CPU and 25% better GPU performance, with a 98% AI boost. With a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence and enhanced processing power, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24, OnePlus 12, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Xiaomi 14 Pro deliver noticeably improved performance. Beyond just marketing; several tests and benchmark results showed significant improvements over the Gen 2.
In terms of Geekbench scores, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 secured 2,193 in single-core and 7,304 in multi-core performance. Overall, it offers a fluid user experience with faster app loading and smoother multitasking. Also, it's a powerhouse for avid mobile gamers, offering stunning graphics, high frame rates, and smooth gameplay.
12. MediaTek Dimensity 9300
If you've only ever shopped for Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones, MediaTek's Dimensity chipsets might seem unfamiliar. Previously associated with budget smartphones, MediaTek's processors now compete with Qualcomm in the mid and higher range market. MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 rivals flagship mobile processors with four Cortex-X4 and four Cortex-A720 cores, offering one of the most powerful core configurations in its generation. This makes the chipset suitable for users who want more from their smartphones. Whether it's high-end gaming, advanced camera capabilities, or demanding apps, this processor is powerful enough to handle them all. The Dimensity 9300 also brings noticeable improvements in multi-core tasks and AI performance. This means you can expect faster load times, quick AI responses, and sustained performance without overheating.
Talking about Geekbench scores, the Dimensity 9300 managed to fetch 2,239 in single-core and 7,538 in multi-core tests. While it sacrifices some clock speed, it still offers strong CPU performance and beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in some aspects. However, the Dimensity 9300 falls behind in GPU power and connectivity, where Qualcomm processors have long-standing expertise.
11. Google Tensor G5
In 2021, Google entered the custom chip space with the Tensor processor for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With AI at its core, Tensor primarily focused on machine learning capabilities, such as camera enhancements and speech recognition. That focus continued through the Tensor G4, and evolves even further with the latest member in the Tensor family. Google recently launched the brand-new Pixel 10 lineup with its latest Tensor G5 chipset. According to Google, the new Tensor G5 offers a 34% faster CPU and a 60% more powerful TPU over the previous G4 SoC. This enables smoother performance for everyday tasks, faster AI processing, and improved battery efficiency across all Pixel 10 devices. The TSMC-manufactured chipset was also speculated to give tough competition to the leading chipsets from Qualcomm and Apple.
On Geekbench, the Tensor G5 scored 2,301 in single-core and 6,987 in multi-core performance. In terms of single-core performance, the new G5 processor is 15% ahead of its predecessor; but while the Tensor G5 is claimed to be a game-changer for Pixel smartphones, it still falls behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite, A18 Pro, and other flagship smartphone processors.
10. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus
The predecessor to MediaTek's latest 9400 Plus, the Dimensity 9300 Plus offers high-end performance with all-big-core CPU architecture. The capable Immortalis-G720 GPU, with a second-generation hardware ray tracing engine, promises stunning visuals and smooth frame rates for lag-free gaming. This mobile processor is also known for its impressive AI features, heavy multitasking capabilities, and smooth everyday usage. Dimensity 9300 Plus devices, like the Vivo X200 FE, offer faster app loading, smooth multitasking, and advanced AI-powered features. Overall, you'll get to enjoy a buttery-smooth and responsive smartphone experience.
For Geekbench scores, the Dimensity 9300 Plus secures 2,302 and 7,547 in single-core and multi-core performance, respectively. Thanks to the all-big-core CPU design, the processor also excels in multi-core tasks and achieves higher peak performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While the 9300 Plus chipset can handle demanding tasks easily, it may show signs of thermal throttling under consistent GPU stress testing. Therefore, it may run hotter and consume more battery under intense loads. Otherwise, the Dimensity 9300 Plus is a capable and reliable smartphone processor for most users.
9. Samsung Exynos 2500
Apple leads in the custom silicon performance market, but it isn't the only smartphone maker developing its own processors. On the Android side, Samsung continues its legacy of in-house smartphone chips with the latest Exynos 2500. It is a 10-core chipset, featuring one core Cortex-X925 at 3,300 MHz, two cores Cortex-A725 at 2,740 MHz, five cores Cortex-A725 at 2,360 MHz, and two cores Cortex-A520 at 1,800 MHz. If you haven't heard much about Exynos processors, that's because Samsung only puts them in smartphones for Europe and Southeast Asia. In markets like the U.S., Canada, and China, Samsung opts for Snapdragon processors instead. In the past, Exynos chipsets were criticized for throttling and other issues, but Samsung has addressed major concerns, and the recent models perform well in most tests.
In Geekbench, the Exynos 2500 scored 2,522 points in the single-core and 9,015 points in the multi-core test. In overall performance, the Exynos 2500 may lag behind Qualcomm's and Apple's best, but with fantastic ray tracing abilities, it competes with the top players in mobile graphics.
8. Apple A16 Bionic
Android smartphone processors have significantly improved in power and efficiency, but Apple's silicon supremacy is hard to beat. The fact that the three-year-old Bionic chip still manages to secure a spot here is a clear reminder of how capable Apple chipsets are in raw CPU power. Debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and later expanded to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple's A16 Bionic chip features a 64-bit six-core CPU that implements ARMv9, comprising two high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores. Compared to the A15 Bionic, the A16 offers an upgraded experience when watching videos or playing games. When released, Apple claimed the A16 Bionic offered 40% faster performance than its competitors.
According to Geekbench's database, the iPhone 14 Pro with the A16 Bionic scores 2,607 for single-core and 6,696 for multi-core. This shows Apple's A16 SoC remains competitive even three years after its launch. It's a powerful processor for everyday multitasking and watching videos, making it a solid choice for many users. However, it doesn't support Apple Intelligence features, which are exclusive to A17 Pro and newer chipsets.
7. MediaTek Dimensity 9400
MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 uses the second-generation of "All-big-core CPU" architecture, housing a new Cortex-X925, three Cortex-X4, and four Cortex-A720 processors for a significant performance boost. As MediaTek claims, the Dimensity 9400 delivers 35% faster single-core performance and 28% faster multi-core performance over the previous generation of flagship processors. With its powerful 12-core GPU, PC-grade hardware ray-tracing capabilities, and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0, the Dimensity 9400 is perfect for mobile gaming. Therefore, smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9400, like the Vivo X200 and Oppo Find X8, are solid choices for gaming enthusiasts who want polished frame rates, especially during prolonged gaming sessions. Another standout feature of this chipset is its ultra-long reach connections, which let you send messages via Bluetooth to another device up to 1.5 km away.
The Dimensity 9400 smartphone processor secures 2,647 points in Geekbench's single-core and 8,052 points in multi-core tests. In fact, the Dimensity 9400 is even considered a strong rival to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Snapdragon processor leads in some benchmark categories, but the Dimensity 9400 also demonstrates impressive GPU performance.
6. Apple A17 Pro
Debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the A17 Pro SoC is known for its incredible single-core performance and efficient power usage. It was the first smartphone processor built on TSMC's 3nm architecture. The switch from 4nm to 3nm meant more transistors (around 19 billion), which leads to higher performance, better battery life, and cooler operation. The A17 Pro brought notable improvements over the A16 Bionic, including 10% better CPU performance, a faster neural engine, and a 20% faster six-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which allows for console-like graphics for the first time on iPhones. It also included a dedicated AV1 decoder, enabling more efficient and high-quality video experiences for streaming devices.
On Geekbench, the A17 Pro scores 2,890 points in the single-core test and 7,180 in the multi-core test, both in an iPhone 15 Pro. The A17 Pro may not be Apple's most up-to-date flagship SoC, but it is still considered one of the best smartphone processors for everyday tasks and gaming capabilities. Whether it's multitasking, streaming, gaming, or editing photos, the A17 Pro can easily outperform most Android rivals.
5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus
The Dimensity 9400 Plus is the most up-to-date smartphone processor in MediaTek's catalog. It features one core Cortex-X925 at 3,730 MHz, three cores Cortex-X4 at 3,300 MHz, and four cores Cortex-A720 at 2,400 MHz. According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 9400 Plus offers 20% faster AI experiences and enhanced GPU capabilities with super resolution and ray tracing. The MediaTek HyperEngine and Adaptive Gaming Technology promise an immersive, lag-free, and top-of-the-line gaming experience. The Dimensity 9400 Plus also extends phone-to-phone Bluetooth connections up to 10km in line-of-sight, which is over 6.6x farther than the Dimensity 9400. These ultra-long reach connections work without cellular networks, which helps save data and protect privacy.
As far as Geekbench goes, the Dimensity 9400 Plus scores 2,927 in single-core and 9,000 in multi-core performance. It posts its best 3,194,766 AnTuTu points in Xiaomi's Redmi K80 Pro. While the Dimensity 9400 Plus offers excellent performance, it lags behind a few of the very best smartphone processors. Nevertheless, it is one of the most powerful smartphone processors out there, offering flagship-level performance, cutting-edge AI features, and excellent power efficiency.
4. Xiaomi Xring O1
Launched in May 2025, Xiaomi's first in-house flagship chipset, the Xring O1, marks the company's bold entry into the silicon race. It is built on the advanced second-gen 3nm process, packing 19 billion transistors into a compact, powerful chip. The Xring O1 features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core Immortalis-G925 GPU that promises to deliver class-leading performance with excellent power efficiency. Xiaomi's design packs great power and has everything it needs to compete with Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek offerings.
The Geekbench numbers back that up too, with the Xring O1 managing to score a maximum of 3,086 and 9,701 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. In the AnTuTu benchmarks, it crossed the 2.5 million mark, scoring a whopping 2,501,370 points. These numbers confirm that the Xring O1 is similar to the Dimensity 9400 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Elite in CPU performance. Thanks to the advanced power and thermal management, the Xring O1 offers a slightly better gaming performance than the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so long as it's over Wi-Fi. However, the chipset provides subpar battery life on 5G networks. Currently, the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra boast the Xring O1 processor.
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4)
The Snapdragon 8 Elite is Qualcomm's most powerful SoC, boasting an octa-core 2nd-gen Oryon CPU, top-tier Adreno 830 GPU, and enhanced Hexagon NPU. The Snapdragon 8 Elite offers 45% faster CPU performance and a 40% GPU boost over the previous version. Benchmark results also back up these claims. Scoring 3,155 points in Geekbench's single-core and 9,723 points in multi-core tests, the 8 Elite delivers remarkable performance, better AI capabilities, and enhanced ISP support. While it outperforms the A18 Pro in multi-core and peak GPU performance, it lags in single-core CPU performance and GPU stability. That said, this is the best smartphone processor for power users and gamers who want blazingly fast performance. Qualcomm's most powerful processor features in a handful of high-end smartphones, most notably the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which we've already reviewed (and loved).
The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, expected to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2025 starting September 23, is rumored to feature a flagship architecture that promises a performance leap. In early Geekbench tests, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 scores 3,393 points in single-core and 11,515 points in multi-core performance. Rumors say it may also achieve 3.8 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark. If this turns out to be true, the Elite 2 might close the gap and even dominate Apple SoCs in overall CPU performance.
2. Apple A18
Alongside the A18 Pro, Apple launched the A18 as the SoC for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. The A18 chip features a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine, without the machine learning accelerators found in the Pro version. Apple claims the A18 chip offers several upgrades over the A16 Bionic chip it replaced. This includes a 30% faster CPU, 40% faster and 30% more power-efficient GPU, and twice as fast machine learning capabilities. Compared to the A16 Bionic, the A18 chipset offers better graphics, gaming, and AI performance. Like the pro version, the A18 chipset also supports the hardware-based ray tracing feature, which was first introduced with the A17 Pro chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro.
In terms of Geekbench scores, the A18 isn't too far behind its sibling. It offers a significant performance jump over its predecessor, the A16 Bionic chip, which is already a capable smartphone processor. In Geekbench's database, Apple's A18 processor secures 3,317 in single-core and 8,196 in multi-core CPU performance. This ensures a remarkable capacity for everyday tasks such as productivity and entertainment.
1. Apple A18 Pro
Debuted with the iPhone 16 Pro models in 2024, Apple's A18 Pro secures the title of the best smartphone processor on our list. According to Apple, the A18 Pro offers 15% faster CPU and 20% faster GPU performance over the previous A17 Pro chipset. Also, the A18 Pro is more power-efficient. We've already reviewed the iPhone 16 Pro and were impressed by its remarkable performance. In our testing, it handled everything from multitasking to advanced AI processing with notable speed and efficiency. Qualcomm is definitely catching up with Apple, but the A18 Pro is the first choice for users who crave top-tier performance for multitasking, entertainment, and productivity.
Apple's A18 Pro beats Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Geekbench single-core CPU test. The A18 Pro scored 3,539 points, delivering a 10% better single-core performance compared to the 8 Elite, which got 3,155 points. The Snapdragon 8 Elite couldn't surpass Apple's custom CPU. With just six CPU cores, the Apple A18 Pro CPU delivers industry-leading performance and exceptional power efficiency. However, due to the Snapdragon 8 Elite's lead in GPU capabilities, if gaming is your priority, that will offer a better experience.
How we ranked these smartphone processors
We have ranked these smartphone processors based on their single-core Geekbench scores, and not real-world tests. The real-world performance can vary depending on usage and software optimization, but single-core benchmarks provide a reliable baseline for raw CPU power. We focused mainly on single-core power because many everyday tasks, such as multitasking, app launching, and UI navigation, depend heavily on single-core performance.
While some basic tasks, such as social media browsing and watching videos, may feel broadly similar across all of them, each processor on this list has its pros and cons. To give you a fair idea, we have mentioned where a processor excels and where it falls short. This will help you determine whether a processor truly meets your needs.