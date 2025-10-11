10 Of The Best Laptops You Can Buy In 2025, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Computers are downright essential to modern life. Even if you don't use a computer for work (e.g., data entry or accounting), you still need computers to do everything from communicating with friends and family to keeping track of finances. Early personal computers were big, bulky bricks of hardware that had to stay in one spot, but modern technology has made computers not only more powerful but also smaller and portable.

While laptops are anything but new, they become more advanced with every passing year. It's easy enough to keep track of the best PC brands and their desktops, but what about the best laptops? You need to consider so many metrics, from standard pieces of hardware such as CPUs and GPUs to elements unique to portable devices, including built-in screens and batteries. That's not including the variations within a particular laptop lineup with more powerful (or weaker) hardware or larger screens. With so many options, how can anyone ever decide which laptop is right for them? That's where sites like Consumer Reports come into play, which is one of the premier homes for product reviews. Here is what the experienced reviewers at Consumer Reports think are the best laptops currently on the market, ranked from lowest to highest.