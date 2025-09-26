Every Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2010, Samsung entered the world of tablets with the original Galaxy Tab 7.0. It was a compact device powered by a 1GHz A8 Cortex processor, 16GB storage, and a modest 4,000mAh battery. Fast forward to today, and Samsung tablets have dramatically evolved. Modern Galaxy tablets boast powerful processors, more RAM and internal memory, AMOLED displays, LTE & 5G connectivity, and seamless integration with your Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy watch. Between 2010 and 2025, Samsung released tablet models in different sizes and price points. The popular Galaxy tablet includes the S series for flagships, A series for mid-rangers, Active series for mid-range rugged tabs, and E series for entry-level options.

We've ranked every currently available Samsung Galaxy tablet from cheapest to most expensive. The list only includes models that are being sold today. So, you won't find any outdated or discontinued models. For each tablet, we have mentioned the key features along with pricing details.