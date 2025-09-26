Every Samsung Galaxy Tablet, Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2010, Samsung entered the world of tablets with the original Galaxy Tab 7.0. It was a compact device powered by a 1GHz A8 Cortex processor, 16GB storage, and a modest 4,000mAh battery. Fast forward to today, and Samsung tablets have dramatically evolved. Modern Galaxy tablets boast powerful processors, more RAM and internal memory, AMOLED displays, LTE & 5G connectivity, and seamless integration with your Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy watch. Between 2010 and 2025, Samsung released tablet models in different sizes and price points. The popular Galaxy tablet includes the S series for flagships, A series for mid-rangers, Active series for mid-range rugged tabs, and E series for entry-level options.
We've ranked every currently available Samsung Galaxy tablet from cheapest to most expensive. The list only includes models that are being sold today. So, you won't find any outdated or discontinued models. For each tablet, we have mentioned the key features along with pricing details.
17. Galaxy Tab A9 -- $110
Starting at under $115, the Galaxy Tab A9 is the cheapest Samsung tablet available today. Despite being launched in 2023, the Galaxy Tab A9 is one of the best budget Samsung tablets you can buy in 2025. It features a sleek and compact design, a bright 8.7-inch screen, expandable memory (up to 1 TB), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, the Galaxy Tab A9 offers decent performance for everyday tasks.
If you're looking for an Android tablet under $150 that offers strong value with features like split-screen multitasking and Samsung Knox, the Tab A9 is a great option. However, it also makes some compromises, such as slow charging and underwhelming camera quality. That said, it remains a great option for kids or budget-conscious buyers who don't require the full range of features and power of a premium Samsung tablet.
16. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite -- $159.99
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was introduced as a more compact and affordable alternative to the standard A7. It features a smaller 8.7-inch display to please users seeking portability and cost savings. Paired with an 8MP camera, 5,100 mAh battery, up to 4GB RAM, and expanded memory of up to 1 TB, this tablet is ideal for casual browsing, streaming, and light productivity on the go. This makes it a great option for kids and older adults who need a tablet for basic tasks.
The standard Galaxy Tab A7 only offers a Wi-Fi version, but the A7 Lite was expanded to offer both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. This provides the flexibility to stay connected via mobile networks while on the move. The 32GB Wi-Fi model is available for just $160, and comes with a leather case, screen protector, stylus, and a 32GB MicroSD card. While it offers all the essential features, you have to deal with a low-resolution display and subpar cameras.
15. Galaxy Tab A9+ $159.99
The https://www.bgr.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-tab-a9-plus-review/Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is the elder sibling in the A9 series, offering a larger 11-inch display with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a sturdy design, a user-friendly OS, impressive quad speakers, an updated Snapdragon 695 chipset, and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. With essential features on board, the Tab A9+ delivers a smooth performance for everyday tasks, media consumption, and streaming. You'll also find Samsung's familiar software features, like a convenient taskbar and multitasking controls, which add to productivity.
The Wi-Fi-only version with 64GB of storage starts at just $159.99, making it a practical choice for users seeking a reliable Android tablet. Samsung also offers a Kids Edition at $229.99, which comes with cute puffy cases, a crayon-shaped stylus, and additional parental controls. This affordable Samsung tablet also has a few drawbacks. It falls short on battery life, charging speeds, and camera performance compared to the competition.
14. Galaxy Tab A7 -- ~$165
The Galaxy Tab A7 isn't the most recent affordable tablet in Samsung's portfolio, but it's still a great option for everyday tasks and basic productivity. It boasts a metal chassis that feels sturdy and a 10.4-inch display that's bright and suitable for media consumption. The quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver rich, immersive, and detailed sound that elevates your listening experience.
The Tab A7 received the mid-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with 3GB RAM. It comes in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations, both of which are expandable via MicroSD card. It has a 7,040mAh battery that gives you more than enough juice to power your day. With a starting price of around $165, the Galaxy Tab A7 is one of the best low-cost Android tablets that offers great value. However, the Galaxy Tab A7 might struggle with demanding tasks, and the camera system is fairly basic. Also, you might face a noticeable lag when switching apps.
13. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) -- $329.99
The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mid-range Samsung tablet that features a 10.4-inch LCD screen, an aluminum chassis, and a beefy 7,040 mAh battery. It is one of the most budget-friendly options for users who want to enjoy Samsung's S Pen experience without breaking the bank. It also supports Samsung DeX mode, so you can turn your tablet into a desktop workstation.
The S6 Lite runs on the Exynos 1280 chipset with 4 GB RAM, and comes in 64 GB or 128 GB storage configurations. The 64GB Wi-Fi model is typically listed at $329.99, and the 128GB model will cost you $399.99. This Samsung tablet comes in some fresh color options, such as Mint, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray. The Tab S6 Lite is great for basic tasks like content consumption and note-taking, but it struggles with demanding tasks. Major limitations include slow performance under heavier load, limited 4GB RAM, and a dated design.
12. Galaxy Tab S10 Lite -- $349.99
Unveiled in August 2025, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is the latest offering in Samsung's entry-level tablet lineup. Featuring a 10.9-inch display with Vision Booster, an 8,000 mAh battery, and S-Pen support, the Tab S10 Lite is a versatile tablet designed to meet everyday needs. You'll get an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, which is decent for video calls and casual shots. It runs on Android 15 and packs features like Handwriting Help and Circle to Search.
The Wi-Fi model starts at $349.99 for the 6GB/128GB version and $419.99 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The Tab S10 Lite is a solid option for students and light productivity users who want reliable performance without a premium price tag. However, it still features the two-year-old Exynos 1380 processor and an LCD panel rather than an AMOLED display. Well, you would expect such trade-offs for a toned-down version of Samsung's flagship tablets.
11. Galaxy Tab 10 FE -- $429.99
Starting at $429.99, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a mid-range tablet designed to please budget and flagship fans alike. It strikes a balance between power and price, making it a top choice for users with light to moderate demands. This Samsung tablet was launched in August 2023 as a top alternative to the iPad for Android users. It features a 10.9-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate running on the One UI 7 software. Other notable features include a durable IP68 rating, an upgraded 13MP rear camera, excellent battery life, and an efficient Exynos 1580 chipset. With AI features and the bundled S-Pen, the Tab S10 FE is a great option for productivity.
That said, it also has some trade-offs. The LCD display lacks the vibrant colors of the OLED panel, and the 90Hz refresh rate is slower than the 120Hz found on premium models. This won't make a difference in everyday tasks, but it's less ideal for gaming.
10. Galaxy Tab Active5 -- ~$450
The Galaxy Tab Active series is designed for professionals working in challenging environments like construction. The Galaxy Tab Active 5 features an 8-inch 120Hz display, octa-core processor, and 5G support. Priced at $454 for 128GB storage, the Galaxy Tab Active5 is Samsung's most affordable rugged tablet available today.
With military-grade durability, an IP68 rating, a glove-friendly touchscreen, and S-Pen support, this Active5 is ideal for logistics and even emergency response teams. Thanks to the MIL-STD-810H rating, this Samsung tablet is sturdy enough to survive a drop of up to 1.8 meters. It also features an Exynos 1380 processor, 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, a removable 5,050mAh battery, and No Battery Mode, ensuring uninterrupted usage and connectivity. While the Tab Active5 offers a portable PC-like experience, it has limited 6GB of RAM and average camera performance. Also, given the mid-range RAM and storage option, the $454 price tag may feel somewhat steep.
9. Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ -- $468
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a mid-range tablet that offers a large screen for entertainment and multitasking. It features a 12.4-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and sharp resolution, offering plenty of real estate for watching, multitasking, and creative work. The tablet looks modern with its metal body, squared edges, and fresh color options, including Mint and Lavender finishes.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ also offers an IP68 rating, S-Pen support, long battery life, and Samsung DeX for a laptop-like productivity. It packs a mid-tier Exynos 1380 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and expandable storage. This tablet can't challenge high-end Samsung tablets in gaming or video editing, but it can handle multitasking and other light tasks pretty smoothly. The Wi-Fi version of this tablet starts at $468 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the Tab S9 FE+ is packed with an array of useful features at an attractive price, it can't match the Tab S9+ in terms of display.
8. Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $579.99
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offers many of the features found in the Galaxy Tab S10+ at a relatively affordable price of $580. It sports a 13.1-inch LCD display with 800 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. This Galaxy tablet is known for its lightweight and premium build, S Pen support, IP68 rating, and fantastic battery life.
Buyers will also find useful AI features, such as Math Solver for quick calculations, Handwriting Help to organize notes, and Object Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photos. Under the hood, there's an Exynos 1580 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, which can be expanded to 2TB via the MicroSD card slot. The sizeable 10,090 mAh battery delivers nearly 19 hours of web browsing, offering all-day productivity without frequent top-ups. The major limitation of the Tab S10 FE+ is that the user interface can feel stuttery, and overall performance might fall short when compared to similarly priced competitors.
7. Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro $607.20
Released in 2022, Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is a versatile tablet that's ready for work beyond the office. With military-grade toughness, weatherproof design, user-replaceable battery, and an included water-resistant S Pen, this rugged Android tablet is made for mobile field workers and outdoor adventurers who prefer durability over cutting-edge specs. It features a portable 10.1-inch TFT display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and glove-friendly support. It packs several other field-ready features, such as smart connectivity, barcode scanning, a programmable key, wireless DeX, Knox security, and biometric ID.
The Tab Active4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, and starts at $607 for a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There's also a MicroSD card slot if you need extra space. While the Tab Active4 Pro offers tough protection and a variety of features, it doesn't match the performance and display standards set by the high-end Galaxy Tab S series.
6. Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro $607
Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro is a rugged tablet designed for people working in tough conditions. It features a 10.1-inch 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ to help protect the screen from scratches and cracks during everyday tasks. Also, the IP68 rating makes the tablet dust, dirt, and water resistant. The tablet packs a 10,100 mAh battery, and there's a No Battery Mode that allows you to plug the device into a power source and use it without the battery.
Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 5G (sub‑6GHz) support, Wi-Fi 6E, dual‑SIM capability, Bluetooth 5.4, and a GNSS module that covers major global satellite systems. The front tagging NFC enables easier, tap-based payments without the need for any extra accessories. The tablet also includes the S Pen, a 12MP main camera, an 8MP front camera, and upgraded stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The Wi-Fi model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts under $700, and the LTE version will cost you $769 for the same configuration.
5. Galaxy Tab S9 -- $700
Currently sold around the $700 mark, the Galaxy Tab S9 was Samsung's first entry-level tablet to feature an AMOLED display, which was previously exclusive to Plus and Ultra versions. Also, it's the first Samsung tablet to use vapor chamber technology to maintain device temperature during gaming, power streaming, or a video editing marathon.
The compact yet powerful Tab S9 model offers several improvements over the Tab S8, including the display tech, upgraded processor, and improved S-Pen latency. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8 GB/12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage, which can be further expanded with the MicroSD slot. It also packs a range of entertainment and creativity features like vision-boosting technology and collaborative note-taking. Overall, the Tab S9 is a solid entry-level option for users who want to experience the Galaxy Tab S lineup without opting for the more stripped-down Lite or FE variants. However, it has an average battery life and lags behind Apple's slates in terms of speed.
4. Galaxy Tab S11 -- $799.99
After skipping the Galaxy Tab S10 in 2024, Samsung launched its latest small-screen tablet with the Galaxy Tab S11 on September 4, 2025. It features a slim and lightweight design with a gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. With the Galaxy Tab S11 series, Samsung finally addressed the frustrating placement of the S-Pen on the rear of the tablet. When not in use, you can now snap the S-Pen to the side of the tablet, which is practical and more convenient. Also, the redesigned S-Pen offers a hexagon grip, which is more comfortable to hold.
With enhanced AI, the cutting-edge Mediatek Dimensity 9400+ processor, upgraded DeX functionality, and up to 18 hours of battery life, the Galaxy Tab S11 packs desktop power in a portable tablet design. This Android tablet starts at $799.99 (currently reduced from the original $859.99) for 256GB storage, and comes preloaded with popular apps like Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion, and Notion.
3. Galaxy Tab S10 -- $999.99
Launched in 2024, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is another high-end Samsung tablet with excellent performance, useful productivity features, and helpful AI tools. It features a bright 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, which is great for media consumption and multitasking. If you find the 14.6-inch model weirdly oversized, the 12.4-inch size hits the sweet spot for an immersive experience.
The top features of Galaxy Tab S10+ include a dedicated Galaxy AI button, Note Assist, Dynamic AMOLED 2x technology, and brilliant battery life. With the ability to run multiple apps side by side in adjustable window sizes, the Galaxy Tab S10+ offers a laptop experience with the flexibility of a tablet. The S10 tablet series also brought Circle to Search, a Galaxy smartphone feature to tablets. This lets you use your finger or S-Pen to instantly search anything on-screen. The Tab S10 Plus sports MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset and packs a respectable 12GB of RAM. You get to choose from a 256GB model priced at $999.99, or the 512GB variant, which costs $1,119.99.
2. Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra -- $1,199.99
The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the most expensive Samsung tablets available today. The Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,199 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB and 1TB variants priced at $1,319.99 and $1,619.99, respectively. It boasts a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, sleek aesthetics, dual rear cameras, and S-Pen support. It features a similar design to Tab S9 Ultra, but you'll find several key improvements, such as a stronger and lighter build, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a bigger battery, and improved display technology.
With its expansive 14.6-inch display, S-Pen support, and powerful innards, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a versatile device that doubles as a work surface, a digital canvas, and even an entertainment screen when you're on the move. It also offers an extensive suite of Galaxy AI features, including Sketch to Image, Chat Assist, Circle to Search, translation, summarizing websites, and generative image editing features.
1. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Launched on September 4, 2025, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the most expensive and up-to-date Samsung tablet. The price starts at $1,199 for the 256GB option and progresses to $1,619.99 for the 1TB option. While the Tab S10 Ultra is priced similarly and features the same 14.6" Dynamic AMOLED display, the newer model offers the latest hardware and features. Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is slimmer and lighter at 5.5mm, and features a new hexagon-shaped S Pen that is easier to grip and carry. Also, it boasts one of the most powerful processors, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, which ensures a blazingly fast performance.
Samsung added a new Extended Mode that transforms your Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and an external monitor into a true dual-screen setup. Also, you can create up to four customizable workspaces for different workflows. This Android tablet is packed with AI-powered productivity and creativity tools, such as Drawing Assist, Writing Assist, and Circle to Search. Powered by the latest Galaxy AI and improved One UI 8, and a more powerful DeX experience, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra claims to deliver the most premium tablet experience.