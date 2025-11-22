Say Goodbye To Cheap TVs - Users Are Switching To Smart Projectors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart TVs have redefined the way we watch television, offering built-in streaming apps and access to the internet. Now, new technology looks to make waves in TV watching with smart projectors. These aren't your typical old-school projectors that simply play movies or let you stream content from your phone. They are smart TV projectors that use systems like Roku and Google TV to offer the same experience as your television, just without all the bulkiness.
Users are loving these products, with many popular ones like Roku's smart TV projector scoring 4.5-star reviews on platforms like Amazon. The feedback from these products is that the picture quality is very good, and the system is simple and easy to use. These projectors come with remotes that look nearly exactly like the smart TV they are modeled after, making the transition to using them seamless.
Using a smart TV projector over a standard television offers a lot of benefits that users seem to gravitate towards. They take up less space in the room and are easily portable. They also provide you with a quality viewing experience at a much lower cost than a smart TV.
Smart projectors offer great value for money
Most products come with the projector itself and a remote. You don't necessarily need extra accessories like external speakers such as the kind that come with the XGIMI home projector lineup. They come with built-in speakers and a built-in smart operating system like Google TV or Roku. As a result, they have all the typical apps you expect out of a smart television like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.
One example is the NexiGo PJ40 Pro Smart Projector that uses Google TV and is currently available on Amazon for $229.49. It offers a 1080p resolution with great picture quality, 20-watt speakers, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio. The screen can get up to 300 inches in size, making it perfect for a large living room or a game room wall. A slightly cheaper Google TV smart projector is offered by HAPPRUN, which is currently available at a discounted price of $237.45.
If you are looking for an even better deal, the Aurzen EAZZE D1R Cube Roku TV Smart Projector is only $169.99. It has a 1080p resolution with a focus on good picture quality. The lower price results in getting 10-watt speakers over 20, and a screen size that can get up to 150 inches, instead of 300. Still, that is just over 12 feet, which is much larger than any TV screen you'll get for that price.
Why users like these smart projectors
Reviews for the Aurzen Roku projector on Amazon mention that it's like "having a mini cinema right in our living room", that the "brightness and picture quality is superb", and that, "navigating through the apps is seamless." There are similar positive reviews for the HAPPRUN Google TV projector, saying it "surpassed my expectations", that "this projector is the best thing I've ever bought", and that the "contrast and picture quality is great."
The fact that these projectors are smaller and have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in means that there is less TV cable clutter –- though there is a simple DIY solution to help keep TV cables more organized. They don't take up as much room as a TV does, and are cost-effective. While users are very happy with the brightness of the projector, it is worth noting that televisions are backlit, projectors are not. As a result, watching them in the middle of the day with sunlight coming through all your windows will likely reduce the picture quality.
Also keep in mind that prices mentioned above were valid at the time of this writing and may change if discounts are removed. Smart projectors becoming mainstream is an exciting development. No longer is having a television in your bedroom or spare room a necessity. These projectors deliver the same experience at a great price.