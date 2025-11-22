Say Goodbye To Cheap TVs - Users Are Switching To Smart Projectors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart TVs have redefined the way we watch television, offering built-in streaming apps and access to the internet. Now, new technology looks to make waves in TV watching with smart projectors. These aren't your typical old-school projectors that simply play movies or let you stream content from your phone. They are smart TV projectors that use systems like Roku and Google TV to offer the same experience as your television, just without all the bulkiness.

Users are loving these products, with many popular ones like Roku's smart TV projector scoring 4.5-star reviews on platforms like Amazon. The feedback from these products is that the picture quality is very good, and the system is simple and easy to use. These projectors come with remotes that look nearly exactly like the smart TV they are modeled after, making the transition to using them seamless.

Using a smart TV projector over a standard television offers a lot of benefits that users seem to gravitate towards. They take up less space in the room and are easily portable. They also provide you with a quality viewing experience at a much lower cost than a smart TV.