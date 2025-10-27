Say Goodbye To Messy TV Cables With One Sleek DIY Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A wall-mounted TV is still an incredible look for a home theater, but this kind of setup can quickly become unsightly if there are a lot of exposed wires involved. Fortunately, there are several ways to tidy up messy wires, with one of the best options being an in-wall power kit with built-in wire management. You can find these products from a number of manufacturers, both online and in stores, and installing one yourself is a pretty straightforward process.

Most in-wall power kits come with everything you need right in the box, including a handy drywall saw attachment for a power drill, or a manual saw you can use to cut the drywall by hand. Technically, you don't even need a drill to get the job done, but if you own one or can borrow a friend's, it makes punching through drywall that much easier and cleaner.

Amazon's top-rated EchoGear In-Wall Cable Management Kit comes with the drill attachment and even features a wire passthrough for running low-voltage cables like HDMI and RCA leads. Alternatively, you could use a wireless HDMI transmitter for your home theater setup, if your budget allows. Running power cables down a stud bay often requires strict adherence to electrical code throughout the U.S., and an in-wall power kit is an ideal solution for skirting around these restrictions. How exactly? We'll explain below, and we'll also provide you with a few cable clutter alternatives.