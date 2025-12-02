Apple Music Replay 2025 Is Here, And Apple Finally Nailed It This Time

The official Apple Music Replay 2025 is here — Apple's answer to Spotify Wrapped. Apple Music subscribers can now take a look back at how their year in music has panned out. As of now, Apple only lets users see information through the end of November (for obvious reasons), but they will see these numbers updated later as the year comes to a close.

Following last year's revamp of Apple Music Replay, the 2025 edition had been offering monthly recaps with songs, artists, and album highlights. With the final version of the feature now available, users can not only see a highlight reel of everything they listened to this year, but also a detailed experience of their top artists, songs, albums, playlists, stations, and genres, in addition to a breakdown of top artists, songs, and albums per month.

José Adorno/BGR

Besides all of that, Apple Music Replay 2025 also compares your data to the previous year, such as who were you listening to the most in 2024 and who you're listening to now. The same is true for your top song and top album of the year.