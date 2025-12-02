Apple Music Replay 2025 Is Here, And Apple Finally Nailed It This Time
The official Apple Music Replay 2025 is here — Apple's answer to Spotify Wrapped. Apple Music subscribers can now take a look back at how their year in music has panned out. As of now, Apple only lets users see information through the end of November (for obvious reasons), but they will see these numbers updated later as the year comes to a close.
Following last year's revamp of Apple Music Replay, the 2025 edition had been offering monthly recaps with songs, artists, and album highlights. With the final version of the feature now available, users can not only see a highlight reel of everything they listened to this year, but also a detailed experience of their top artists, songs, albums, playlists, stations, and genres, in addition to a breakdown of top artists, songs, and albums per month.
Besides all of that, Apple Music Replay 2025 also compares your data to the previous year, such as who were you listening to the most in 2024 and who you're listening to now. The same is true for your top song and top album of the year.
How to access Apple Music Replay 2025
For many years, the main Apple Music Replay experience was only available online through an internet browser. In 2024, Apple changed that, and it's now easy to find it in the Apple Music app. You just need to follow these steps:
- Open the Apple Music app and tap the Home tab.
- You can find it in the "Top Picks for You" session or by scrolling down to the end of the page.
- Tap it and you can start watching your Apple Music Replay 2025 or just check out the data.
As usual, Apple Music also offers important details, such as the number of minutes you listened to your favorite songs, albums, and artists, which one was the favorite in each category, and even if you made it into an artist's top 100, 500, or 1,000 listeners in 2025. That said, don't forget to keep checking the chart until the end of the year, as Apple will continue to update them, and you'll be able to see the full scope of your 2025 in music.