iOS 26 Brings One Of The Mac's Best Apple Music Features To iPhone
Apple Music has offered the option to create folders in its app on Mac for years now. This has, by far, been one of the easiest ways to organize music and playlists in Apple Music. However, the feature has never been available on iPhone. Thankfully, Apple has rectified this with the release of iOS 26, and you can now create folders in Apple Music on iPhone.
There's no explanation for why it has taken Apple so long to add folder creation to Apple Music on iPhone, but the fact that the company has added it at all shows that it is paying attention to what the community wants, even if there are some mixed opinions on Liquid Glass as a whole.
So, if you've been struggling to keep your Apple Music playlists organized on your phone, and you don't have a Mac, you can now take control of your music library with just a few simple steps, which we'll walk through below.
How to create folders on Apple Music
To create a new playlist folder in Apple Music, load up the app on your iPhone. You'll need to have iOS 26 installed already. If you haven't done that just yet, go ahead and update before you get started. When you're ready to create a folder, tap the Library option, then tap Playlists. Now, tap the + sign at the top right of the application. This should bring up two options: New Playlist and New Folder.
Tap New Folder and then name the folder whatever you want. If you end up needing to rename a folder, you can always tap the three dots at the top right of the folder and then tap Rename. Once you've created your folder in Apple Music, it's time to start adding to it. You can add playlists by finding the playlist you want to put in the folder and then pressing and holding down on it. When the options menu pops up, select Move to and then select the folder you want to put it into. You can still create folders in Apple Music on Mac, too, and they'll all sync across your devices.
Of course, iOS 26 added many more features to Apple Music on iPhone than just folders, like music pinning, so make sure you learn more about those, too. These are just a few ways that iOS 26 improves the experience of Apple's mobile operating system.