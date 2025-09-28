iOS 26 Brings One Of The Mac's Best Apple Music Features To iPhone

Apple Music has offered the option to create folders in its app on Mac for years now. This has, by far, been one of the easiest ways to organize music and playlists in Apple Music. However, the feature has never been available on iPhone. Thankfully, Apple has rectified this with the release of iOS 26, and you can now create folders in Apple Music on iPhone.

There's no explanation for why it has taken Apple so long to add folder creation to Apple Music on iPhone, but the fact that the company has added it at all shows that it is paying attention to what the community wants, even if there are some mixed opinions on Liquid Glass as a whole.

So, if you've been struggling to keep your Apple Music playlists organized on your phone, and you don't have a Mac, you can now take control of your music library with just a few simple steps, which we'll walk through below.