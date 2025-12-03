Marshall Middleton 2 Speaker Review: Portable And Powerful

Marshall slightly updated the design from the original Middleton speaker for its successor. Right away, you can see that the buttons on the top are rugged and offer a straightforward experience. These buttons allow users to power the speaker on, connect via Bluetooth, control the music experience with the main gold button, or tweak bass and treble.

While it's not clear how much Marshall tweaked the bass and treble without using the company's app, at least people can tweak the sound on the go. Besides that, the Marshall Middleton 2 looks similar to its predecessor, and it continues to offer this rugged look with the iconic gold Marshall logo prominently displayed on the front grill. The company also offers a leather strap, so users can conveniently carry the speaker around.

José Adorno/BGR

However, one thing I noticed when I picked up the speaker from its edges is that the rugged layer surrounding the speaker can easily be detached. While I assume this is good for repairability, it does have a negative impact on the premium look of the product, as I didn't notice the same behavior from the other models.