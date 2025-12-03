Marshall Middleton 2 Speaker Review: Portable And Powerful
In July, Marshall released the second generation of its Middleton portable speaker. This product builds on the popular first model released a couple of years ago, but with extended listening time, improved sound, and the latest Bluetooth technologies. While this speaker made its debut in the summer, it's still a great option for every season, even when it gets too cold to go outside.
As with most of the company's speakers, Marshall Middleton 2 has the brand's iconic design, while also offering over 30 hours of battery life. Unlike the Kilburn 3, which adds a few fancy features for that extra flair, this one simplifies the listening experience while highlighting Marshall's strengths: superb audio quality, cool design, and great battery life. We'll tell you everything you need to know about Marshall Middleton 2 in our review, including who the company made this product for and why it could be a great fit for your everyday listening experience.
Marshall's popular design, slightly tweaked
Marshall slightly updated the design from the original Middleton speaker for its successor. Right away, you can see that the buttons on the top are rugged and offer a straightforward experience. These buttons allow users to power the speaker on, connect via Bluetooth, control the music experience with the main gold button, or tweak bass and treble.
While it's not clear how much Marshall tweaked the bass and treble without using the company's app, at least people can tweak the sound on the go. Besides that, the Marshall Middleton 2 looks similar to its predecessor, and it continues to offer this rugged look with the iconic gold Marshall logo prominently displayed on the front grill. The company also offers a leather strap, so users can conveniently carry the speaker around.
However, one thing I noticed when I picked up the speaker from its edges is that the rugged layer surrounding the speaker can easily be detached. While I assume this is good for repairability, it does have a negative impact on the premium look of the product, as I didn't notice the same behavior from the other models.
Marshall Middleton 2 sounds powerful for its size
Marshall says the Middleton 2 delivers deeper bass and better performance at maximum volume than its predecessor. Like the company's latest releases, this speaker features 360 True Stereophonic sound, which should fill the space and surround listeners with their favorite tunes. I highly recommend using Marshall's signature sound, but it's also possible to create your own EQ or just adjust bass and treble from the speaker depending on your mood or what you're listening to.
I tried playing everything on the speaker, from old Beatles songs to Blossoms, Sigrid, Italian pop, jazz, pure rock, and MPB (popular Brazilian music), and not once was I let down. In my previous reviews of speakers, I usually recommend getting a second unit, such as for the HomePod or Beats Pill devices. However, Marshall's Middleton 2 shines on its own, which means you can listen to a song at a lower volume or at full sound, and you'll still hear punchy bass, great mids, and cutting highs.
That said, don't forget that Marshall's app is vital to the speaker experience, as that's where you will first pair your device, it's how you can get Bluetooth LE, and more. However, unlike Kilburn 3, the Middleton 2 doesn't feature some of the fancier functionalities, such as Placement Compensation to analyze how the sound is reverberating in the environment.
Great battery life for the party people
Marshall promises over 30 hours of battery life for the Middleton 2, and it says that a quick 20-minute charge is enough to "get the show back on the road." In fact, the company is so confident about its battery life that you can even use the Middleton 2 as a power bank for your smartphone, so you can enjoy a party with your friends, charge your phone, and still have enough juice to continue playing music after everyone leaves.
During my tests, I rarely had to think about battery life. I spend most of my working hours listening to music, I blast Apple Music in the shower, and I find a quieter playlist to put on while I'm cooking at night. Even with my listening habits, I found Middleton 2 would last for pretty much the entire week on a single charge.
What's also very nice about this product is that you don't need to be too careful about listening to songs at a lower volume to make the battery last. I'm usually listening to music at around 50% — otherwise it gets too loud for my apartment. Besides that, whenever I need to charge the speaker, I can conveniently use the USB-C cable that comes in the box.
Should you get the Marshall Middleton 2 speaker?
Marshall's Middleton 2 is available in Black and Brass or Cream for $329.99 on the company's website. While this speaker has great sound quality, battery life, and Marshall's iconic design, I'm a little concerned about the rugged parts being easily removable. Otherwise, the more premium Kilburn 3 is $50 extra, which means any discount on that model makes it a more enticing upgrade due to its bigger battery, louder sound, and better finish.
At the end of the day, it all depends on what the user needs. Some users are going to prefer portability for smaller spaces while others will want extra battery life and better sound quality. To this day, the Marshall Kilburn 3 remains my favorite speaker from the brand, because it brings the bold, timeless look that fits anyone from the trendiest Gen Zer to a dad with good taste.
The Middleton 2 falls a little behind the slightly more premium model due to its price point, but it all depends on the deals Marshall is going to run for this model. The cheaper it gets, the easier it is to recommend — not because this isn't a good speaker, but because the company offers an even more impressive option for just a bit more money.