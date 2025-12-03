Google Photos Recap 2025 Is Here To Remind You About Your Year

Google on Wednesday rolled out a Google Photos feature that some users may have been dying to use ahead of the end of the year. Google Photos Recap is ready to remind you of what happened in 2025 based on the photos and videos you've stored in Google Photos. Google Photos will automatically come up with fun stats about your photography year, including figures for photos, selfies, and favorite person you might have photographed during 2025. The app will offer fun animations to visualize the information, and even include help from Gemini if the AI chatbot is available in Google Photos in your region.

Google Photos Recap will also let you customize your highlight reels for 2025 with CapCut, and then share your creation with friends and family ahead of the holiday season. The Recap feature will be available in the Memories carousel for the entire month of December, starting on Wednesday. The Memories carousel will also feature a "series of related highlights focused on 2025" throughout the month of December.

Google said in a blog post that Recap may also be available as an option at the top of the app if you can't find it in the Memories carousel. Ask Photos to create Recap 2025 for you, and the app should do it. Updating Google Photos to the latest version is also a way to ensure that your phone is ready to take advantage of Google Photos Recap as soon as it's out.