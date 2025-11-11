Google Photos Has New AI Abilities: Nano Banana Support And AI Edits On The iPhone
Google Photos can be a powerful editing tool on Android and iPhone, especially thanks to the growing list of AI abilities that Google has included in the app. On Tuesday, Google announced six new Google Photos features, including Nano Banana-powered AI editing features and support for AI edits on the iPhone. The Ask Photos feature, which lets you use natural language to find specific media in your photo gallery, also received improvements. The feature is rolling out to over 100 countries, supporting 17 additional languages. The "Ask" button now also lets users ask more questions about the contents of a photo they're viewing, or perform edits. The feature will be rolling out in the U.S. to Android and iPhone users.
Speaking of iPhone users, they can use text and voice to tell the AI what sort of edits they'd like Google Photos to perform. The feature will be available in the U.S. initially. On top of that, Google will also update the Google Photos app for iOS app to offer users the redesigned photo editor launched in late May on Android. The new editor can help suggest edits and lets users edit their photos with simple gestures.
The new Nano Banana powers in Google Photos
The "Help me edit" feature in Google Photos is getting more personal. Users will be able to give the AI a complex instruction that mentions people by name, and the AI will know exactly which person should receive a specific edit. Google offers the following prompt example: "Remove Riley's sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile and open her eyes." In this case, the AI will recognize people from your private face groups, and then perform the personalized edits.
The "Help me edit" feature is now powered by Nano Banana, which supports natural language prompts and offers advanced editing capabilities. Nano Banana went viral earlier this year, thanks to the AI's ability to generate realistic images, but also edit real photos. Rumors say Google will soon release a Nano Banana 2 model, which is currently in testing.
A new Create with AI section under the Create tab will feature AI templates to help you get inspired for those times when you find it difficult to use the generative AI tools in Google Photos. The templates are powered by Nano Banana, and will be rolling out to Android users in the U.S. and India next week. The templates are based on popular edits in Google Photos, with Google offering the following examples of prompts behind the templates: "put me in a high fashion photoshoot," "create a professional headshot," and "put me in a winter holiday card." In the coming weeks, the feature will support personalized templates that take the user's hobbies and experiences into account. Prompts like "create a cartoon of me and my hobbies" will be supported in Google Photos.