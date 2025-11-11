Google Photos Has New AI Abilities: Nano Banana Support And AI Edits On The iPhone

The "Help me edit" feature in Google Photos is getting more personal. Users will be able to give the AI a complex instruction that mentions people by name, and the AI will know exactly which person should receive a specific edit. Google offers the following prompt example: "Remove Riley's sunglasses, open my eyes, make Engel smile and open her eyes." In this case, the AI will recognize people from your private face groups, and then perform the personalized edits.

The "Help me edit" feature is now powered by Nano Banana, which supports natural language prompts and offers advanced editing capabilities. Nano Banana went viral earlier this year, thanks to the AI's ability to generate realistic images, but also edit real photos. Rumors say Google will soon release a Nano Banana 2 model, which is currently in testing.

A new Create with AI section under the Create tab will feature AI templates to help you get inspired for those times when you find it difficult to use the generative AI tools in Google Photos. The templates are powered by Nano Banana, and will be rolling out to Android users in the U.S. and India next week. The templates are based on popular edits in Google Photos, with Google offering the following examples of prompts behind the templates: "put me in a high fashion photoshoot," "create a professional headshot," and "put me in a winter holiday card." In the coming weeks, the feature will support personalized templates that take the user's hobbies and experiences into account. Prompts like "create a cartoon of me and my hobbies" will be supported in Google Photos.