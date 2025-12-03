iOS 26.2 RC Now Available Ahead Of Public Release In December
Ahead of the December release of iOS 26.2, Apple just seeded the Release Candidate of its upcoming operating system update. With the previous version, the company continued to add references to the unannounced AirDrop with PIN functionality in addition to expanding Hypertension Notifications to third-party apps.
Starting with the in-development PIN to AirDrop functionality, the AirDrop menu in the Settings app has a new "Manage Known AirDrops Contacts" section. While it doesn't do anything at the moment, it says that it will let users automatically appear for 30 days to people that they have shared a one-time code with.
Besides that, Apple's developer website shows that Hypertension Notifications will be available for developers to access with a new API. That way, third-party apps can request authorization to read those notifications from the Apple Watch and integrate them to their apps. Here's what else Apple has been working on iOS 26.2, and what you can expect to get soon.
What else to expect from iOS 26.2
Apple is continuing to improve the Liquid Glass experience as it releases more updates for iOS 26. With the previous betas, the company added better animations when transitioning through menus, and it also changed the rules of tweaking the transparency when using the tinted option.
In Japan, iPhone users will be able to customize the side button to activate a different AI assistant, such as Gemini. Meanwhile, in Europe, Apple is finally adding Live Translation, but removing automatic Wi-Fi sync from the iPhone to the Apple Watch if the phone is not nearby.
Apple is also tweaking some of its apps, such as Measure, Reminders, and iMessage for CarPlay, as users can now disabled pinned messages from its infotainment display. It's also important to note that iPadOS 26.2 is bringing back drag and drop apps from the Dock, Spotlight, or App Library in Slide Over. Alongside iOS 26.2 RC, Apple is also releasing the Release Candidate versions of iPadOS 26.2, macOS Tahoe 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2.