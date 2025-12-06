iOS 26.2 Will Add Two New Features To CarPlay In December
CarPlay has received a number of notable upgrades with iOS 26. After some years of neglect, Apple was not only able to finally deliver the all-new CarPlay Ultra experience and then revamp it with the newest software update, but it also continues to improve the basic experience, which is what most of its customers have. With iOS 26.2, the company will continue to improve CarPlay by adding two new features: the ability to unpin messages through the infotainment display and the option to add more widgets.
Pinned messages and group chats have been available for iPhone users for a few generations now. However, it was only possible to manage them on Apple's main operating systems, such as iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. With iOS 26.2 on CarPlay, users will be able to easily unpin messages, which adds an extra layer of control to their devices.
Besides that, The Verge's Tom Warren noticed that in some CarPlay infotainment systems, iOS 26.2 now lets users add three widgets, where previously only two were viewable at once. He shows how users could easily have a clock, the weather, and the Spotify widget all on the same screen. That said, it's seemingly not possible to use Live Activities if you have three widgets set up at the same time.
New CarPlay features in iOS 26
As mentioned above, iOS 26 brings several new features to CarPlay. One of the most notable changes is the arrival of the Liquid Glass design language. With that, the company added a glassy look to app icons, notifications, and the rest of the UI while also adding new wallpapers to match iOS 26's aesthetic.
Apple also redesigned notifications to reduce unwanted distractions while driving. Therefore, incoming calls no longer cover up the entire display, as the company added a new compact view to show the caller in a small strip on the bottom of the screen. iOS 26 can also filter any unknown calls or messages so that they won't appear while you're driving.
Another great addition to CarPlay in iOS 26 is the Live Activity and widgets combo. With that, users are able to see two widgets at once — such as the music they're playing and the weather — while Live Activities keep them up to date on Uber Eats delivery status, a flight tracker, or when the garage door is opening. And those are just some of the features available in CarPlay with iOS 26. We will let you know once Apple releases iOS 26.2.