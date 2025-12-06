4 TSA-Approved Travel Gadgets You Can Carry On Your Next Flight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's nearly impossible to remember the myriad items that the TSA approves for your carry-on bag. Some are obviously banned, like blades and other weapons, while others are allowed even if they resemble such items. For example, you can bring a lightsaber on board, but not other types of toy weapons, like foam swords or Nerf guns. Multi-tools are okay as well, so long as they're bladeless. Scissors, which are essentially a pair of blades, are allowed, so long as they're shorter than 4 inches from the pivot point.

There are many electronic devices that TSA allows, but some come with special rules that you should know before packing them in your carry-on bag. It can be difficult to get a bead on what is TSA-approved, which is why it's good to check the complete list of allowed and prohibited items.

Here are items you can carry on flights with you. They are all especially useful during the flight and right after you land.