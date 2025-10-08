5 Steam Deck Accessories You Can Get For Less Than $50

If you quickly had to describe the Steam Deck, you might say it's a large, well-made, handheld console. And the large part is more true than you may realize. It's a hefty console made for those with larger hands, but can it withstand a drop? Maybe, but at a starting price of $399 for the base model and $549 for the Steam Deck OLED, you probably don't want to risk it. If you travel with the Steam Deck often, or if you want to ensure it can withstand some abuse, you need to get a case for your handheld.

The Jsaux Mod Case is well within most budgets at $30 for the basic set. The protective case has a metal kickstand and a detachable silicone strip for holding on to a power bank. It also comes with a hard front cover meant to protect the screen, which is perfect when quickly tossing the Steam Deck in your bag.

The Skull & Co. GripCase SD is a minimal protective case for the Steam Deck, which is worth checking out if you prefer something less bulky. This protective case doesn't come with a front cover or a separate kick stand, but it can stand on its own due to the flat profile of the grips. The case has a textured grip design for better handling, and it's made from a soft material that makes it easy to install or remove.